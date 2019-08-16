Alex Rodriguez Reveals Birthday Gift From Jennifer Lopez That Reportedly Cost $200,000

JLo's birthday present for A-Rod came with a hefty price tag.

Jennifer Lopez certainly went all out when it came to her birthday present for fiance Alex Rodriguez as he celebrated turning 44-years-old last month. A-Rod took to Instagram Stories this week to show off his seriously luxury gift he received from the age-defying mom of two, which reportedly came with a very hefty six-figure price tag.

Per People, the baseball star showed off the luxurious gift on his social media this week, revealing that JLo presented him with a vintage Ford Bronco. The former baseball player shared a snap of the bright blue vehicle on his driveway as he wrote in the caption, “@jlo thank you for the best gift” with a blue heart emoji to match the color of the car.

And it’s safe to say that Jennifer most certainly didn’t scrimp when it came to picking out the perfect ride for her man. It’s thought that the car set her back almost a quarter of a million dollars.

According to a report from E! News, Lopez purchased the car for a whopping up to $200,000 from Atlanta’s Vintage Broncos, with a spokesperson telling the site of the gift, “It’s a very rare and special Bronco that Jen picked out and personalized for Alex. It’s a 1976 restomod meaning it’s been restored and while it looks vintage, it has been upgraded with modern luxuries.”

Really customizing the car for the athlete, Lopez had his jersey number 13 stitched onto the arm rest while the Yankee logo has been embossed on the car’s floor mats.

And it seems as though A-Rod is most definitely loving his new ride. He also shared a video to Instagram of himself and Jennifer cruising along together in the car as they rocked matching aviator shades while appropriately listening to the Cardi B song “Money.”

The luxury gift even managed to top the price of the present Rodriguez gifted Lopez for her 50th birthday, which took place on July 24, just days before her fiance’s big day.

As reported by People at the time, A-Rod gave JLo a 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche for her milestone birthday which even featured a custom number plate that spelled out “JLo.” The car is said to have set the athlete back a whopping $146,420, despite the singer and actress not even driving her own car in 25 years.

The latest car to join Alex and Jennifer’s fleet will probably be a welcome change for the father of two as it was recently revealed that he’d suffered a break-in to a rental car he’d been driving where thieves stole a whopping $500,000 worth of items.

TMZ Sports claimed earlier this week that criminals made off with electronics and jewelry that the New York Yankees star had left in the car while in San Francisco broadcasting a Giants-Phillies game.