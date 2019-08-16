Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Her Killer Body In Yoga Pants

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez flaunted her incredible body once again in a new post on Instagram. The social media star stunned wearing an athleisure set while motivating her fans to prioritize their bodies over “animal style fries.”

Ainsley is used to making sacrifices in the pursuit of her fitness. She even explained in an interview with Fit over Fat that she quit her job as a substitute teacher because she wanted to focus on wellness.

“I used to be a substitute teacher but that wasn’t giving me enough time to concentrate on fitness as much as I wanted to. I decided to stop teaching and made a leap of faith into the fitness world,” she explained.

“I started busting my [behind] trying to get my name out there, and all of a sudden, I felt like this was the right place for me. I made the leap of faith and fitness caught me.”

Ainsley’s latest Instagram update showcases once again how fitness was her calling. In the picture, the Miami native wore bright-red yoga pants with a black band and black mesh netting around the calf area. Flaunting her incredible washboard abs, Ainsley completed the look with a black sports bra. She also wore trendy mismatched Nike sneakers and had her hair up in a chic ponytail with side swept bangs. Her only accessories were a pair of pearl earrings.

The update earned nearly 22,000 likes and over 700 comments.

“Love it beautiful soul 🙂 Also love these colors on you,” wrote a fan, adding the bicep and red heart emoji.

“Looking like a red hot no nonsense beautiful bad*ss,” seconded another, with two heart-eye emoji and a bicep emoji.

“You are such an inspiration,” concluded a third.

In an earlier post this week, Ainsley showed exactly how she was able to get her incredible body by posting yet another video of a workout sequence. While wearing bright-pink short shorts and an aqua-blue sports bra, Ainsley began the video by doing a single leg glute bridge before performing a number of deep squats while holding a kettlebell. The third exercise was also a squat, only this time while holding a yellow plate to up the ante. The fourth exercise was a series of banded lying abductors.

Loading...

The update garnered over 21,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

“Always great workouts!!!” gushed a fan.

“Work it queen,” added a second with a red heart emoji.

“You killed me with today’s leg workout but love you for it!” wrote a third fan.