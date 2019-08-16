Sophie Turner Crashes Husband Joe Jonas’s Washington D.C. Show To Wish Him A Happy Birthday

Sophie Turner just won the award for best wife ever.

The Game of Thrones star crashed the Jonas Brothers’s Washington D.C. concert to surprise her man, Joe Jonas, with a super sweet birthday tribute. Joe turned 30 on August 15, and to celebrate the special occasion, Sophie stepped on stage during the show to sing him “Happy Birthday” while carrying a delicious-looking cake. As per The Daily Mail, everyone attending the “Happiness Begins” tour at Capital One Arena joined in, making it an even more memorable event.

Joe’s younger brother, Nick, started off by belting out the birthday song, while older brother Kevin made sure to get the rest of the arena to join in. Sophie then stepped on stage with the cake, accompanied by Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas. At the end, Joe followed tradition by blowing out his candles before the British actress gave her beau a sweet kiss, which prompted the big crowd to cheer even louder. But the surprise wasn’t over until the birthday boy munched on some of the cake, completing an incredibly special moment.

The Jonas Brothers, who recently got together following a years-long hiatus, are currently touring the country to showcase some new music, as well as to perform some of their old beloved hits. Sophie, who is on an acting break following the end of GoT and the premiere of her latest Dark Phoenix movie, joined the boys during their travels.

The Hollywood star and the pop singer tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in the south of France this summer, where many A-list celebrities were present, including her co-star and best friend, Maisie Williams, as well as Joe’s brothers and their respective wives, Danielle and Priyanka Chopra. Their French wedding followed an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony that had already taken place months before, when the pair decided to invite some friends to witness them say “I do” after the Billboard Music Awards back in May.

As reported by USA Today, fans of the couple will remember that the crazy Vegas ceremony was live-streamed on social media by DJ Diplo. Some other celebrities were also there, including singer Khalid and Spider Man actor Tom Holland.

Sophie also made sure to show her man some love on social media, as she took to her Instagram Stories to post a couple of snaps of the two of them followed by the captions, “Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me @joejonas I love you” and “You are my world.”