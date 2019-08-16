Yolanda Hadid Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Joseph Jingoli

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran has finally found love again four years after her divorce from David Foster.

Love is in the air for another Hadid. On the heels of the news that Gigi Hadid has been hanging out with Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron, the supermodel’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, has gone public with her new boyfriend — via a hashtag!

According to E! News, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was spotted holding hands with her new love, investor Joseph Jingoli, as they walked together in New York City earlier this week. Yolanda posted a shot of the casually dressed pair to Instagram, which she captioned with lyrics from the Rascal Flatts song, “Bless the Broken Road,” and hashtags of her mystery man’s name, #JoeyJingoli.

An insider told E! that Yolanda and Jingoli, an investor CEO and president of the Farm Team, have been dating for several months.

“They were set up by mutual friends and have been dating for about three months now. They have met each other’s kids and everyone loves Joseph,” the source said.

But Yolanda dished on a longer timeline. The former Bravo star took to Twitter to reveal that she has actually been dating Jingoli since early 2019.

“8 months and going strong,” Yolanda wrote, complete with a smiling emoji with hearts.

The E! insider revealed that Yolanda has been spending a lot of time with her new man at her farm near New Hope, Pennsylvania, and that the couple’s recent trip to the Big Apple was to visit their kids. Yolanda is mom to three kids with her ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid — Gigi, 24, Bella, 22, and Anwar, 20.

Fans weren’t completely surprised to find that Yolanda has a new love. In July, the 55-year-old Dutch model teased a new love to Instagram, writing that she was “feeling blessed and grateful” for love as she sniffed a gorgeous bouquet of roses.

As far back as April, Yolanda was hinting that love was in the air. The RHOBH fan favorite posted an Instagram photo that showed her with her feet crossed next to a vase of roses.

“I think he loves me,” Yolanda captioned the pic.

After her medical and personal struggles, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans would love to see Yolanda happy again, and it definitely seems like she is on cloud nine over her new romance with the wealthy businessman.

Prior to her new romance with Joseph Jingoli, Yolanda Hadid was married to Grammy-winning composer and producer David Foster for six years, until their divorce in 2015. Foster recently married his fifth wife, American Idol alum Katharine McPhee.