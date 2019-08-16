Chanel West Coast Flaunts Cleavage In Bejeweled Bustier

Pint-sized rapper Chanel West Coast is most recognized by her rambunctious laugh, which is one of the reasons she snagged a spot as one of the cast members on the MTV show Ridiculousness. However, the sassy babe also loves to flaunt her curves in music videos and in skimpy outfits, and she always makes sure to share the final looks with her Instagram followers.

In her latest snap, Chanel posed in a completely over-the-top black bustier, which was bejeweled with ornate and colorful patterns. She kept the rest of her outfit simple and paired it with either light-wash jeans or Daisy Dukes — she kept the photo cropped closely so the full look wasn’t visible.

The bustier molded to her curves and showed off both a hint of cleavage as well as a sliver of her toned stomach. She accessorized with statement earrings but kept her neck area free of accessories so the bustier could truly shine.

Chanel is constantly changing her hair, going from blonde to brunette, from retro curls to ultra long, sleek styles, and in this particular snap she had her brunette locks in a voluminous curly style. She finished off with frosty, pink lipstick and a dark, smoky eye for a look that was a major style statement with some ’80s vibes.

Both shots in the double Instagram update were closely-cropped, which kept the focus on Chanel’s unique bustier — and her gorgeous face.

Her fans loved the bold look, and the snaps received over 28,000 likes within just eight hours.

“This hair is giving me liiiiiiife” one fan wrote.

“Love the bodice and your golden Mediterranean glow,” another follower commented.

Chanel always seems to know how to pose for photos, and she discussed some of her tips on looking Insta-perfect with Hollywood Life in an interview this year.

“I have really good photographers. I have to because I’m the type of person — if you catch me from a good angle it’s like, ‘wow, okay’ — but if you catch me from a bad angle, it’s like, ‘is that her?’ So, there’s a fine line between beautiful and atrocious. Having a good photographer is everything because some people just don’t have that eye. Some people don’t get it, especially guys.”

Chanel has been tantalizing her 3.2 million Instagram followers with plenty of sizzling shots lately, courtesy of a Mexican vacation she embarked on. The rapper and television personality posed in several bikinis that flaunted her ample assets, and she delivered every pose with a heavy dose of attitude.