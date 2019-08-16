Gigi Hadid And Tyler Cameron Just Took Their First Couple’s Vacation

Things seem to be heating up between modeling superstar Gigi Hadid and former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. According to Page Six, the two just entered a new phase of their relationship: going on the couple’s trip.

According to reports, Gigi and Tyler were snapped on Thursday at a Starbucks near Lake George, New York. The small town is located in the picturesque Adirondacks region of the state. In the picture, Gigi wore a simple top knot bun, a white cardigan, blue biker shorts and white sneakers. Tyler also dressed casually, with a gray long-sleeved shirt and blue Keds sneakers.

A source said he was told that Gigi was also with “two or three girls” in addition to her love interest.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the pair first sparked dating rumors in early August, after the two were seen at a date at the exclusive Soho House in New York. The gossip left many Bachelorette fans heartbroken, as Tyler had recently been on a date with Hannah Brown, this season’s Bachelorette.

Though the pair seem to be ready to take their relationship to the next level, reports are suggesting that Gigi may still be feeling some trepidation about jumping into a new relationship after still hurting from her breakup with ex One Direction boy-bander Zayn Malik. The two dated on-and-off for several years, starting in November 2015.

“Gigi has been really hesitant about getting serious with him. She feels she just ended a long-term relationship and wants to strictly have fun right now,” a close friend of the supermodel told Elle.

Gigi Hadid with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

However, it seems that Tyler is ready to make the effort to win over the Victoria’s Secret star. In addition to seeing each other numerous times over the past week and a half, the two reportedly text together all day long. Tyler is also allegedly looking into getting an apartment in New York.

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron have entered the road trip phase of their relationship https://t.co/dXoNaqOTPr pic.twitter.com/JGCwQOHhf7 — Jezebel (@Jezebel) August 16, 2019

“He is having a lot of fun and has been very persistent with the relationship,” a friend of Tyler added.

“Tyler makes sure that they always have a plan to see each other next before he leaves her. He never really thought that they would actually hangout, but these have been the best couple of weeks of his life.”

Though the two have only been together for 11 days, a friend of the Instagram model has also confessed that he has often stayed at Gigi’s apartment.

“They are both very into each other,” a friend added of the couple.