The Fate Of Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo’s Cat Jake Is Finally Revealed

What happened to the kitty that the Vuolo's adopted?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo just moved to Los Angeles with their daughter, Felicity, this summer. They uprooted their family of three from Laredo, Texas to the City of Angels so that Jeremy could attend seminary school. But there was another member of the family that has yet to be seen in L.A. Fans have been wondering where Jake the cat has been, and now they have their answer.

Both Jinger and Jeremy have been active on social media sharing lots of photos with their fans. The Counting On stars have been posting all about their new home in California and also plenty of snaps of Felicity, but no word on the cat until now. Fans were anxious to hear what happened to their adopted kitty, and they finally have their answer. The former soccer player answered a fan’s question about the cat via Instagram on Thursday. He confessed that Jake the cat is no longer with them, but he is being loved by someone else.

“We had to leave Jake with a family in Laredo. I’m terribly allergic, but when we rescued him from the street I cared more about him finding a home than my allergies. But allergies plus a cat aren’t a great combo. He’s happy, though!”

As fans may recall, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo found the kitty up in a tree near their home in Laredo last September. Felicity was only 2-months-old at the time. Jake became a part of the Vuolo family, and they even tried to include him in a family photo for Thanksgiving last year. Duggar fans were ecstatic that Jinger and Jeremy loved animals enough to try to provide him a good home, despite the fact that Jeremy was very allergic to cats.

Most fans were happy to hear that despite not taking Jake with them to L.A., the cat was put in another home with people who will love him. At least the mystery has been solved of Jake’s fate. The Vuolo family is currently pet-free while they start their new life in L.A.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been doing plenty of sightseeing in their new area, even taking in a few soccer games and enjoying all of the good food L.A. has to offer. They both love to share their adventures with fans on Instagram.

The new season of Counting On is set to premiere in October with more of Jinger and Jeremy’s big move from Texas. There might even be a glimpse of the family saying goodbye to Jake the cat before they leave.