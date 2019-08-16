Sofia Vergara Stuns Fans With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bikini Photo

The 'Modern Family' actress is sharing a very revealing throwback snap from her bikini modeling days.

Sofia Vergara had jaws dropping the world over as she shared a very cheeky throwback to her days as a model back in the 1990s on her Instagram account. The 47-year-old star – who’s now most famous for playing the role of Gloria Pritchett in the popular ABC sitcom Modern Family – posted a seriously sizzling shot to her social media on August 15 as she modeled a very skimpy blue thong bikini.

In the NSFW photo, which was taken at least 20 years ago, Sofia showed off some serious skin in her string two-piece bikini, which left very little to the imagination.

The Colombian beauty put her assets on full display as she posed sideways-on for the camera, revealing her flat and toned middle in the two-piece, which appeared to be made up of ruffles across the triangular top and matching skimpy bottoms.

Sofia looked off into the distance as she posed with her highlighted hair textured and flowing down, revealing in the caption that the photo shoot was taken in the Florida Keys two decades ago.

And it’s safe to say that fans most definitely took notice of the gorgeous actress’s throwback snap as her 16.9 million followers didn’t try to conceal the fact that they were loving her flashback to her modeling days.

“WOWSA,” one Instagram user commented on Vergara’s snap with two emoji with hearts for eyes. Another wrote, “Hottest on the planet. Wow.”

Others couldn’t believe the photo was taken two decades ago and commented that the gorgeous actress looks just as youthful today.

“Ms Sofia how do you manage to look so good even now?” they asked. “I don’t see many changes from then to now.”

But there’s no doubting that the star’s not afraid to still show off her fit and toned body 20 years later, as Vergara, who turned 47-years-old last month, has proven.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the star showed some skin on social media last month while vacationing with her husband, Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello, as she flashed her seriously-toned middle in a crop top while soaking up the sun in Italy.

As for how she keeps her body in such great shape, she’s previously opened up about how important it is for her to take care of her body while speaking to Self in a 2017 interview.

“I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out,” Vergara said. “Things start to change, and I’m like, the only thing to do is go and take care of it.”

But Sofia also admitted that she’s not always super strict when it comes to her diet and does eat healthy but also indulges when she wants to.

“We have a lot of healthy things, but we keep a balance,” the actress revealed of her balanced diet.