Rihanna Stuns In Barely-There Lace Lingerie In Sexy New Snap

It looks like life is going pretty great for Rihanna.

The singer looked stunning in a new photo posted by her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, on its official Instagram page, which showed her smiling from ear to ear while posing in a very skimpy ensemble. RiRi stripped down to some lavender-colored lace lingerie, which featured a cute leopard print pattern to promote the new Savage x Fenty August collection.

She flaunted her insane body, flat stomach and curvy booty in the snap, as she posed on a messy bed wearing nothing but her underwear and a pair of vertiginous silver heels. Rocking very little makeup for this specific photo shoot, aside from some dark eyeliner and a cherry-colored lip gloss on her full lips, Rihanna flashed her gorgeous white smile as she sat on her knees. She rested her hands on her thighs, showcasing her super-long turquoise nails, as well as her world-famous tattoos.

The star sported a glowing tan, and she wore her long brunette locks down in a curly style with a center part, allowing them to cascade down her back. RiRi was surrounded by a colorful vintage-looking wallpaper, while both the bed and the bed lamp also appeared to be pretty old school. She completed the look with a pair of delicate earrings and some exquisite bracelets around her wrists for the campaign, which, according to Hollywood Life, was shot by fashion photographer Dennis Leupold, who has also worked with other celebrities such as Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Loading...

Rihanna had previously posted photos from the same shoot on her own Instagram page, but fans this time flocked to the Savage x Fenty account to praise the 31-year-old. The sexy new snap racked up nearly 140,000 likes and over 600 comments in less than a day. Her followers also took to the comment section to praise not only the beauty’s looks, but also the popular lingerie brand and its high-quality products.

“OKAY JUST RECEIVED FIRST BOX OF FENTY GOODS NEVER GOING BACK TO VS [Victoria’s Secret] PERIOD!!” one online user wrote, while someone else chimed in, “Just got my set I feel so so good and like a perfect kitten.”

“God forgive us. We don’t deserve it,” one person commented, garnering dozens of likes, and another sweet fan wrote, “Thank you for being REAL Rihanna!! Your aura goes even further beyond your beauty!” RiRi’s inclusive underwear brand has been critically acclaimed all around the world, proving to be a tough contender for Victoria’s Secret.