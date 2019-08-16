Kelly Ripa’s Hilarious Comment On Ryan Seacrest’s Instagram Pic Has Fans In Tears

Ryan Seacrest thought he stole the show with a tongue-in-cheek remark about a Throwback Thursday photo he posted to Instagram, but it was his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa who had the last word and social media fans in tears!

Ryan thought it would be fun to post an old black-and-white photo of himself crouching near the ground, wearing what appeared to be a dark, long-sleeved shirt, light-colored jeans, work boots, and messy hair. The photo looked to be a professional photo of the radio personality, which he perhaps used to promote himself in the industry.

His caption alluded to the fact that he could have never been a member of a boy band.

Fans loved the photo and commented on the similarities between Ryan and other music and television icons of the 1990s as they sported the same trendy look, including the Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Color Me Badd.

But it was Kelly who stole the show by remarking, “If you’re not in the BH90210 reboot, I’m gonna be pi**ed!”

The show is currently running on the Fox network and is a retooling of the story of the actors who starred in the iconic ’90s show, including Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, and Ian Ziering.

Ryan did not respond to Kelly’s tongue-in-cheek Instagram comment about his ’90s look.

Just one week earlier, Ryan shared another throwback photo of himself working at the radio station Star 94 as an intern in Atlanta, Georgia, 29 years earlier in honor of his induction into the Radio Hall of Fame.

He expressed his thanks to everyone who supported him on his journey to the top of his game and thanked all those who voted for him to become a part of a legendary group of radio deejays, including the winner of DWTS Season 27 Bobby Bones, The Howard Stern Show’s Howard Stern and Robin Quivers, and Scott Shannon.

Ryan will be inducted alongside some of the most recognizable voices and names in the industry, including Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton, Harry Harrison, Kevin and Bean (Kevin Ryder, Gene “Bean” Baxter), Joe Madison, Jim Rome, John Tesh, and Dr. Ruth Westheimer. He continues to host On Air with Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40.

The radio personality has a long career in the industry, but he was introduced to television audiences in 2002 when he became the host of American Idol, reported Biography. Ryan then began working as a news anchor and a reporter for the E! television network.

As a television producer through his Ryan Seacrest Media banner, he helped create television shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the series subsequent spinoffs as well as the series Food Revolution. In 2012, RSM launched a new pop culture and entertainment-driven TV channel called AXS TV. In 2017, Seacrest was named the new co-host of Live alongside Kelly Ripa.