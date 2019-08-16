Normani Becomes A Worldwide Hot Topic After The Release Of ‘Motivation’

Rising star Normani dropped her highly-anticipated single “Motivation” worldwide today and has been talking about it nonstop ever since.

The “Slow Down” songstress didn’t only release the single but also revealed the music video, too.

The “Motivation” video sees Normani pay homage to her idols Beyonce, Ciara, and Britney to name a few, serving full choreography. The catchy R&B/pop banger has led her name to trend worldwide on social media and has been flooded with praise.

At the beginning of the music video, Normani is rocking a cropped vest top and jeans, which she is wearing on the official artwork for the song. As Normani dances and struts down the street, it appears she is giving Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love” a nod. Other scenes show off her dancing and twerking skills, proving she is the full package.

In a matter of hours, the music video has racked up over half a million views on her official YouTube channel.

As soon as the song and music video hit the internet, she was applauded passionately by users.

“Normani is not the next Beyonce. Normani is NORMANI herself,” one YouTube user wrote.

“And that’s how a star is definitely born! Wow!” another shared.

“Normani is going to be dangerous when she becomes mainstream. She has the vocals and the moves, yeah she’s coming,” a third mentioned.

Her industry pals had a lot to say about the entertainer on Twitter, too.

“I love this Normani movement cuz we ain’t had our own superstar triple threat girl to stan over as a generation. we grew up on them but she’s OURS. and she’s BLACK mwuahahahaYES,” Kehlani tweeted.

“I’m so proud of u @Normani,” Ariana Grande tweeted with a link to the song.

“Wowwwwwwwwwwwww @Normani is THE girl. THEEEEEE girl. Bye!” Halsey also wrote on Twitter.

Normani rose to fame when she was a part of the girl group Fifth Harmony. They enjoyed three studio album releases — Reflection, 7.27, and Fifth Harmony — and a number of hit singles — “Worth It,” “Work From Home,” and “That’s My Girl.”

Since embarking on a solo career, she has collaborated with some high-profile names, including Khalid, Calvin Harris, Sam Smith, and 6lack.

On Spotify, she currently has over 16.4 million monthly listeners, making her the 146th most-played act in the world.

Earlier this year, she supported Ariana Grande on her North American leg of her “Sweetener” world tour.

To keep up with Normani’s journey, follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 4.2 million followers.