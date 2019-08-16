‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Reveals When She Wants Babies With Husband Val Chmerkovskiy

The 'Dancing With the Stars' lovebirds won't be expanding their nest anytime soon.

Dancing With the Stars newlyweds Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are still in their honeymoon phase. The mirrorball-winning pro dancers tied the knot four months ago in a lavish California wedding, then did a re-do for Jenna’s hometown clan in Utah. Now, the popular pros are enjoying their time as a married couple before they make plans for babies.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jenna, 25, and Val, 33, said their newlywed phase is going “great.” The recent bride also revealed the couple’s plans for kids, admitting there is no rush for them to become parents because they want to enjoy their new life as a married couple for a while longer.

“We want kids. Not right now. We want to enjoy being married.”

Val and Jenna have talked about their future parenthood plans. Last fall, just after Val proposed to Jenna in Venice, he told People that he thinks Jenna will be an “incredible” mom. Jenna added that she is anxious to have “little Vals running around,” and she noted that their future kids will be “intense and competitive and passionate about life” just like their parents.

For now, Jenna is showing her maternal side as she focuses on “aunt duty.” The pretty pro dancer recently posed on the beach with three of her nephews.

Based on Jenna’s comments about waiting for kids, Dancing With the Stars fans probably won’t get a pregnancy announcement during the upcoming season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, which Jenna and Val are highly rumored to be a part of. The pro dancers will likely focus on the new season of the show, so fall pregnancy plans probably wouldn’t be ideal.

Still, it should be noted that Val’s brother, Maks Chmerkovskiy, and his longtime love, Peta Murgatroyd, found out they were expecting their first child during Season 22 of the dancing competition. At the time, Peta told People she tried to keep her pregnancy a secret from her DWTS celebrity partner, Nyle DiMarco, but he figured it out.

“I was so sick,” Peta told People. “Nyle would see me falling asleep on the couches and on the floor of the rehearsal studio. He’d look at me like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I’d go, ‘Oh, I’m just tired.'”

Peta revealed that Nyle finally sent her a text telling her he knew what was up. The two went on to win the mirrorball trophy before Peta announced her pregnancy to the world. Peta delivered the couple’s son, Shai Aleksander, in January 2017, about seven months after winning the mirrorball trophy with DiMarco.

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.