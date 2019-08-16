Candice Swanepoel & Doutzen Kroes Drop Jaws In Revealing Bikinis In Sizzling New Photo

The Victoria's Secret Angels are leaving little to the imagination as they vacation together in Ibiza.

Victoria’s Secret bombshells Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes are leaving very little to the imagination in a stunning new shot shared to Instagram this week. Thirty-year-old Candice treated her 13 million-plus followers on the social media site on August 15 as she shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself and Doutzen rocking their very skimpy bikini looks together.

The stunning swimwear snap featured Swanepoel showing some skin in a wrap-around satin bikini look taken from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, while Kroes flaunted her own seriously-toned body in a very skimpy leopard-print two-piece.

Candice – who’s been modeling for the lingerie brand since 2007 – struck a serious model pose as she soaked up the sunshine with her Dutch friend, placing her hand on her head and bending her knee as she tilted her head upwards towards the sun.

As for 34-year-old Doutzen, who was a Victoria’s Secret Angel for six years between 2008 and 2014, she stood tall to flaunt her fit figure in her wild animal-print triangle bikini look.

Though the mom of two didn’t reveal their exact location in her recent social media upload, the genetically-blessed twosome posed for the camera on some rocky terrain, which formed a huge natural archway.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the close friends were spotted together by paparazzi this week as they soaked up the sun on a yacht off the coast off the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Candice and Doutzen were having a whole lot of fun in the sun together alongside fellow models Shanina Shaik and Joan Smalls.

Kroes had her seriously chiseled six-pack abs on full display in paparazzi snaps that showed her hopping off the boat and onto a paddle board, while Swanepoel took to the water to take a trip on a jet ski with a girlfriend.

The blonde beauties have long been friends since they first began modeling for Victoria’s Secret and are often spotted out and about spending quality time together.

As The Daily Mail reported earlier this week, the twosome are currently enjoying a trip to Ibiza and were spotted together taking in a gig by Doutzen’s husband, DJ and record producer Sunnery James, at the Ushuaia Hotel on August 13.

The twosome were seen smiling from ear to ear and laughing together as they enjoyed the sunny vacation destination.

Swanepoel stunned in a zebra-print strappy top and a pair of Daisy Duke-style denim short shorts while Kroes rocked a see-through lace crop top over a black bra, which she paired with a short black leather skirt. The stunning duo also matched with some trendy oval sunglasses to protect their eyes from the sunshine.