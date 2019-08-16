Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi & ‘Nicole’ Throw Down, Xander Joins Hope & John

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, August 16, reveal that there will likely be a cliffhanger in Salem to end the week.

According to a report by Celebrating The Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see lots of action during Friday afternoon’s episode.

Viewers will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) get into a huge fight at the DiMera Mansion.

Nicole, who is actually Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in disguise, wants to take over the company, which Gabi is currently vying for as well.

In addition, Gabi is mad at Nicole for setting up Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), and the two women will go head-to-head in a physical confrontation over all of the issues causing bad blood between them.

However, things could go terribly wrong for Kristen as Gabi will begin to pull at her wig and mask during the scuffle. If her disguise comes off, it will be the end of her scheme, and her relationship with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), who believes her to be Nicole, a woman he’s had romantic relationships with in the past.

It seems that Kristen could finally be outed on Friday, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the drama as it goes down.

In the latest #DAYS, Hope asks John to help uncover Ted’s killer.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/T3g5oVBGFH — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives watchers will also see Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) decide to join forces with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

He’ll make a deal with the former law enforcement agents as they continue to look for answers about who killed Ted Laurent (Giles Marini).

Elsewhere in Salem, fans will also see Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) lie to her former husband, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

Anna was furious when she found out that Tony was not only alive, but that he had married Nicole. Now she’s looking to get some revenge and make him jealous by proclaiming her love for Roman Brady (Josh Taylor).

Roman will oblige Anna’s crazy request as the pair will pretend to be engaged to each other in order to give Tony a reality check about his romance with Anna.

In addition, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), will continue to spy on Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

The pair will overhear Kate as she makes a deal with the devil, which will give them a lot of information to take back to Stefan in hopes of clearing his name.

Fans can see more of the drama unfold by tuning in to Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.