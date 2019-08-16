Ashanti Flaunts Curvaceous Body, Straddles Seadoo In Sexy Instagram Post

R&B superstar Ashanti has been driving the internet wild with the release of her collaboration line with brand Pretty Little Thing, aptly named Ashanti x Pretty Little Thing. The stylish songstress packed the collaboration line full of personality, and the collection features bold shades, loud prints, sizzling details, and plenty of sex appeal.

Today, Ashanti shared yet another shot of herself rocking some of the looks from her line — although in the latest snap, she shared the spotlight with someone special in her life. Ashanti posed for the sizzling picture beside her sister, Shia Douglas, who was actually the designer for the collaboration line. Ashanti shared some of the details behind the partnership with Hollywood Life in an interview earlier this year.

“We went for a bold, unique, exotic kind of vibe. I travel so much and I just kind of wanted the pieces to represent a global, travel, exotic vacation!” Ashanti said.

Though Ashanti wants the looks to channel an exotic feel, the snap she took with her sister wasn’t photographed on location anywhere crazy. As the geotag on the post indicates, the duo were simply in Beverly Hills, California, soaking in some sunshine in their coordinating outfits with a crazy prop to amp things up.

In the snap, Ashanti posed while straddling a Seadoo that was completely covered with the same bold print that Douglas has on her outfit. Ashanti rocked blond curls for the shot, and accessorized with a few necklaces and a pair of rose-colored glasses. Only a hint of Ashanti’s swimsuit bottoms were visible in the picture, but her top was skimpy and majorly sexy, and it showcased plenty of cleavage.

Douglas, on the other hand, rocked an athletic style bikini top with a wrap over it that covered her shoulders and arms. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms, but they were barely visible beneath the printed chaps that skimmed over her voluptuous physique. Douglas also had blond hair, although hers was in a short, sleek bob that looked far different from her sister’s beauty vibe. She finished the look off with some dark shades.

Ashanti’s fans loved the sizzling snap, which received over 34,000 likes within less than six hours. And, in addition to featuring her sister in the shot, she made sure that her followers knew her sister was one of the forces behind the collaboration. She spilled all the details in the caption, acknowledging just how hard her sister worked to pull it all together.