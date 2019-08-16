Megan Fox Roasted With Plastic Surgery Comments After Sexy Instagram Return

Megan Fox returned to Instagram for the first time in months to post a set of sexy selfies, and most of her fans loved them.

According to Pop Culture, Megan Fox’s Instagram return was a bit unexpected, but her fans liked seeing an updated picture of her.

In the photos, the actress wore a red floral top and had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Megan also donned a full face of makeup for the snaps, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her plump lips to complete her glam look.

In the background of the photos a black car can be seen, as well as a quiet street, a flower bush, and lots of green trees.

While tons of Fox’s followers gushed over how good it was to see a post from her, and how gorgeous she looked in the photos, others called her out for having too many plastic surgery procedures done on her famous face.

“Yep, should’ve never gotten that plastic surgery,” one follower wrote in the comment section.

“Why have you changed your face so much?” another social media user asked.

“Too much surgery and Botox,” a third person told the actress.

“The photo after new plastic surgery,” yet another critic stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Megan Fox has never admitted to having plastic surgery. In fact, The Daily Mail has reported in the past that the actress denied having her lips done during an interview.

Megan revealed that if someone felt the need to get plastic surgery that she would advise them to first seek out professional help to get to the root of those feelings.

“I will say for people who question the authenticity of my lips, you can clearly see that my lips are my lips,” Fox previously stated, adding that she “would encourage anyone [who wants plastic surgery] to first speak with a therapist, to try and figure out where this want comes from, because a lot of times it’s not related to your teeth or your nose or your chin — the surgery is not going to alleviate that insecurity for you.”

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Megan Fox when she decides to post updates to her social media accounts.