Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Sad That She Never Got A Chance With The New & Improved Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly feeling a little bittersweet about ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s huge life turnaround.

According to Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian is feeling a bit emotional as she watches Scott Disick turn into the man she always wanted him to be now that he’s dating model Sofia Richie.

Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had always hoped Disick would turn into a responsible and caring partner and father, and that is exactly what’s happened over the course of the last two years while he’s been dating Richie.

Scott has really cleaned up his act over the last two years. Before, he had been partying hard and creating drama in the lives of Kourtney and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, he now lives a very stable life and spends a ton of time with his kids.

Disick has done a complete turnaround since his relationship with Richie began, and Kardashian is said to be very proud of the man he’s become, and allegedly wonders what could have been if he’d only gotten to that point sooner.

“Kourtney couldn’t be more proud of how far Scott has come and how much he’s matured these past few years. He really has stepped up and been the man she’s always known he could be. But a part of her feels it’s bittersweet because she struggled with his partying ways in the past while they were together and it was a challenge experiencing that side of him while they were together,” an insider revealed to the outlet.

“It would have been nice to enjoy this new and improved side of Scott while they were still a couple,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the insider claims that Kourtney Kardashian is very happy with the state of her co-parenting relationship with Scott Disick, and knows that Sofia Richie is a “perfect” match for him, even acknowledging that he may not have cleaned up his act if he had never met and began dating the much younger model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, things are so good in Kardashian and Disick’s relationship that they can even take family vacations together with their kids. They’ve even invited Richie along, with Kourt admitting she had a great time with the pair.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s lives by following the former couple on their social media accounts.