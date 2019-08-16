Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Flaunts Toned Abs In Skintight Crop Top & Leggings

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, heated up social media this week with some new videos of herself working out.

On Thursday, Hailie Jade is seen working on her fitness in what appeared to be her home gym as she shared videos of her workout with her loyal followers on her Instagram story.

As many fans already know, Hailie has become a bit of a social media sensation, and fans love the content she posts to her account.

In the videos, Hailie donned a pair of skintight gray leggings, which hugged her figure and put her curvy hips and long, lean legs on full display.

She also rocked a long-sleeved purple crop top, which flaunted her toned arms, tiny waist, flat tummy, and impressive abs.

Hailie accessorized her look with a pair of bright, white sneakers, and a cream-colored baseball cap, which she wore over top of her long, brown hair that was pulled back into a ponytail behind her back.

Hailie also sported a full face of makeup for the clips, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, light eye shadow, and nude lips to complete her glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailie Jade Mathers became a bit of a household name when her father, rapper Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers), shot to fame and referenced his only child in multiple songs.

Since that time, Hailie had lived a life out of the spotlight and attended Michigan State University. However, in 2016, she decided to make a public Instagram account and fans began flocking to follow her.

However, Hailie didn’t user her father’s famous last name to gain notoriety on the social media site. Instead she used her mother Kim’s surname, Scott, and eventually changed to Hailie Jade.

The Daily Mail reports that Hailie currently lives in Detroit, Michigan, where she owns a four-bedroom home just a few miles away from her mother, Kim, and her half-siblings, Whitney and Parker.

Hailie rarely opens up about her father, but did recently reveal that she and Eminem are “very close.”

Back in 2002, when Hailie was very young, the rapper spoke out about his love for his daughter, and the influence that she had in his life and career.

“She’s always been the driving force for me to stay busy, stay focused, always been my number one reason for fear of failure. I can’t fail. I can’t have her grow up and not be able to say, ‘My dad succeeded,'” he stated.

Fans can see more of Hailie Jade by following her on Instagram.