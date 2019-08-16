Olivia Culpo Spills Out Of Tiny White Bikini In Birthday Post For Cara Santana

Sports Illustrated model Olivia Culpo pulled out all the stops to celebrate her friend, actress and producer Cara Santana.

Culpo took to Instagram to share a special mushy birthday post about Santana, and she included a series of 10 photos of herself with the birthday girl. In the first one, Culpo and Santana looked like real-life Snapchat filters with gorgeous crowns of flowers on their heads. The model wore a tiny white bikini that displayed plenty of cleavage and showed off her taut abs. She had a cream-colored button-up shirt hanging from her arms. Santana wore a laced up white one-piece swimsuit which she paired with Daisy Dukes.

In the fifth image, Culpo and Santana posed on an escalator. Culpo wore a sheer, black ruched bodycon dress with black lingerie underneath. She stared down at the camera with her pout painted a bold color. Santana stood beside her friend wearing wet looking black pants, which she paired with a metallic silver crop top.

Throughout all the images, both women are often seen enjoying food together or hugging each other. They appeared to enjoy each other in every picture that Culpo chose to showcase for her friend’s birthday.

The model said that they plan to celebrate the actress’s big day by eating sushi and virgin margaritas. Nearly 50,000 people pressed the like button in less than an hour. Culpo boasts 4.2 million followers on the popular social media platform, and many of them replied, calling the friendship their new goal.

Earlier, Culpo showcased her ample chest in a peach, scoop neck tank top on her Instagram story. She captioned the cheeky image with “feeling peachy.” Later in the day, she showed her followers her friend’s special birthday menu, and then Santana made a wish and carefully blew out the candles on a birthday cake surrounded by cupcakes. Then they enjoyed dancing together.

Back at Culpo’s house, they explored her refrigerator’s chocolate door and champagne door. Throughout the things she shared, Culpo declared her love for her friend for all the things that Santana endured throughout their friendship, including ice cream, spilled coffee, embarrassment, and cringe-worthy shoes.

The Inquisitr recently reported on the model’s nude Sports Illustrated shoot that featured her wearing nothing but a snake. That image thrilled her social media fans with hundreds of thousands taking time to express their appreciation by pressing like. Since the model became a social media star, her fame has grown dramatically.