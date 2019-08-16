Miranda Lambert Flaunts Curves In Short Denim Skirt And Cowboy Boots

Miranda Lambert put all of her curves on display this week when she was spotted out on the town with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

According to The Daily Mail, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin were photographed by the paparazzi in New York City on Thursday as they strolled the streets walking hand-in-hand and looking happy.

The couple had smiles plastered on their faces as they showed off their individual styles. Miranda wore a short denim skirt that flaunted her long, lean legs. She added a see-through T-shirt with a photo of singing icon Janis Joplin on the front, and tied the shirt at her waist to show a hint of her flat tummy.

The country music star also wore a pair of black cowboy boots and accessorized her look with an oversized brown handbag, a watch on her wrist, large blue hoop earrings, and a pink bandanna tied around her long, blond hair, which she had pulled back into a ponytail.

Lambert also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a bright pink color on her lips.

Meanwhile, Brendan wore a pink collared shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a pair of jeans, and some white Converse sneakers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin shocked fans when they announced that they were married earlier this year.

The couple are currently splitting time between their farm and New York City, where Brendan works as a police officer.

However, McLoughlin recently stepped away from his job, likely due to the nature of Lambert’s busy career and travel schedule.

“Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence,” a representative with the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information told People Magazine.

However, the couple always return to The Big Apple so that Brendan can see his 8-month-old son from a previous relationship, whom Miranda calls “amazing.”

“We have the best of both worlds. We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance,” Lambert recently told Extra of her new married life with McLoughlin.

Fans can see more of Miranda Lambert’s career and life with new husband Brendan McLoughlin by following the country music singer on her social media accounts.