Kelly Dodd Slams Ex, Dr. Brian Reagan, In Latest Instagram Post

The star revealed she feels her ex used her for fame in the comments section.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has some choice words for her recent ex, Dr. Brian Reagan. The reality star took to Instagram to slam the plastic surgeon, posting a picture of the former couple together. In the caption, she said Brian posted about the breakup on his Instagram account and sarcastically wished him well.

Fans rallied around Kelly and berated Brian.

“Meh… I think he was trying to just promote himself… wasn’t a fan!” wrote a follower.

The reality star admitted she feels the same way.

“I agree… I now feel used,” Kelly replied.

Another fan proceeded to notify the Bravo star that Brian tagged RHOC in his post that confirmed their separation.

“My lord was he thirsty for fame of what? Who tags RHOC on a break up post. Private matters should be private… such as a break up,” commented a follower.

Kelly appeared to be enraged by the new information.

“He tagged [RHOC]?? What a loser, pathetic… goes to show you he was with me for fame… so sad,” responded the 43-year-old.

Earlier today, Kelly disclosed she was single on her Instagram Stories, reported Us Weekly. The stories showed the RHOC star partying with friends while on vacation in Greece.

“I’m breaking up with Brian for good. This is the last time,” said the mother. “No going back to this a******. At all.”

Queen’s song “Another One Bites the Dust” played in the background. Kelly and her friends gleefully sang along, after she declared it was her and Brian’s song.

“Here’s our song. I broke up with Dr. Brian,” said the television personality.

The pair began dating in November of 2018, but put a pause on their relationship this July. However, the couple briefly got back together. During their initial split, Kelly told Radar Online that their relationship ended due to distance, as Brian resided over an hour away in San Diego. She also stated that she was upset over the breakup.

Last week, the Bravo star spoke to Us Weekly about her relationship. During the interview, the stunner jokingly quipped she wanted to marry Brian for free cosmetic procedures. The reality star went on to earnestly say she enjoyed the relationship. She added that Brian had a strong bond with her daughter, Jolie, and she also was close with his son.

To see Kelly and Brian’s drama unfold, be sure to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County, airing Tuesdays on Bravo.