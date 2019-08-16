Mariah Carey Wins Throwback Thursday With Cleavage-Baring Shot In Revealing Swimsuit

Mariah Carey knows how to rock Throwback Thursday.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to post a throwback picture of herself rocking a revealing swimsuit and showing off plenty of cleavage in a series of photos from a day out at the beach. The photos prompted plenty of praise from her 8.3 million followers, who said that the look suited her perfectly.

“Stunning!! Queen of summer!” one person wrote.

Many others noted how Mariah seems to have barely changed over the years. Though she didn’t say how far she was throwing back with the photo, Mariah’s fans thought it could have been anytime in the last two decades or so.

“Omg you took these yesterday,” a fan wrote.

“Mimi don’t fool us with the #tbt we all know those pics were taken last week,” another commented.

Mariah Carey has been doing plenty of reminiscing lately. In a recent interview with People magazine, the singer recalled back to her childhood to remember her sometimes difficult upbringing as her family moved around New York City and learned to live in a very tenuous financial situation. She said that money was tight growing up, and she learned to go without luxuries that other kids may have had.

The singer, who has recently opened up about her bipolar diagnosis, said that the stressful environment of living in poverty both intensified her disease and impacted her willingness to see a long-term solution for it. She has since become more open about her mental health issues and in seeking treatment.

Mariah compared her difficult childhood with the relatively cushy life for her twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott. The singer shared that she tries to keep her kids grounded and doesn’t want them to have everything handed to them in life, but rather understand how fortunate they are in all they have.

“Right now it’s like, ‘I want this,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re asking me for something that costs $20.’ I can’t even imagine having, like, one dollar as a kid because we didn’t have money going around,” Mariah shared. “So they have to appreciate those things.”

Mariah Carey has been doing plenty to help kids who don’t grow up in the lap of luxury. She sponsors Camp Mariah, a summer experience for low-income New York City middle schoolers that introduces them to careers. The camp recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, People magazine noted, and Mariah recently paid a visit to meet some of the campers.