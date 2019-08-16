Donald Trump Reassures Rally Crowd That He Can ‘Revive’ Elizabeth Warren’s ‘Pocahontas’ Nickname

Trump said Warren's nickname 'can be revived very easily and very quickly' before telling the crowd he's 'going to have some fun' in New Hampshire.

No political opponent is safe from President Donald Trump’s relentless mocking, especially during a campaign rally. That’s especially the case if you pose a growing threat on the opposite side of the political aisle.

Thursday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, where he took the rally stage to speak to a large crowd of supporters, Trump spent part of his time hitting one of the up-and-comers in the large field of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls — Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Trump has a history of blasting Warren for claiming Native American heritage — a claim that she was criticized for relentlessly, especially after revealing the results of a DNA test only to find out that she was between 1/64 and 1/1028 Native American.

“I shouldn’t have done it. I am not a person of color. I am not a citizen of a tribe, and I’ve apologized for any confusion over tribal sovereignty, tribal citizenship and any harm caused by that,” Warren said at the time when confronted about her claims, according to The Hill.

But as The Hill reported, Trump didn’t appear to be interested in letting her forget about her confused heritage, as he told the crowd Thursday night that he’s willing to “revive” the “Pocahontas” nickname he began calling her since taking the White House.

“I did the Pocahontas thing. I hit her really hard and it looked like she was down and out but that was too long ago,” Trump told the crowd.

“But don’t worry, we will revive it. It can be revived. It will be revived and it can be revived very easily and very quickly and we’re going to have some fun in the state of New Hampshire,” Trump added.

In early August at a Cincinnati, Ohio, rally, Trump blasted Warren with the derisive nickname and mocked her for claiming Native American heritage.

“She said she was Indian. And I said that I have more Indian blood than she does, and I have none. I’m sorry.” He went on to claim that his nickname had such an impact on Warren that it eventually pushed her to get the blood work done.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Trump’s attacks on Warren Thursday night were politically strategic, as she was seen as at least one of the clear winners of the recent Democratic presidential debates and has since gained ground in national polling. The Massachusetts senator was even able to nab the most speaking time in the second debate, besting her closest progressive rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Warren sits in second place, leading Sanders by 1.3 percentage points. Former vice president Joe Biden still has a commanding lead in five out of the six polls used to determine the RCP average number.