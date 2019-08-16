Watch Athletic Club Bilbao Vs. FC Barcelona Live Stream: La Liga 2019/2020 Season Opener, Start Time, Preview

The brand new season of Spain's La Liga gets underway Friday as defending champions FC Barcelona travel to Basque country to take on Athletic Club Bilbao.

La Liga is back, and the curtain rises on the Spanish top flight’s 2019/2020 season on Friday as defending champions FC Barcelona open their journey toward a possible three-peat when they make the always difficult trek to Basque Country where the face an always difficult opponent in Athletic Club Bilbao. The Basque side has scored in seven straight home matches, per Goal.com meaning that the prolific Barcelona scoring machine will need to get cranked up early, despite opening the season without their five-time Ballon D’or-winning tradesman Lionel Messi, in the match that will live stream from San Mamés Barria.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Athletic Club Bilbao vs. FC Barcelona Friday La Liga season opening match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time on August 16, at the 53,000-seat San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, or noon PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, August 17, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern.

Even without Messi, who will reportedly stay back in Barcelona as he nurses a calf injury — after making no appearances in Barcelona’s preseason campaign — the Blaugrana will feature what looks to be an unstoppable scoring assault. As CBS Sports reports, New signing Antoine Griezmann, his fellow France international Ousmane Dembélé, and the dangerous Uruguayan superstar Luis Suarez will give Coach Ernesto Valverde plenty of options to choose from when he looks for goal production.

Bilbao, who missed out on European competition by a single point last season, finishing eighth on the La Liga table, made perhaps the most important signing they could, keeping striker Inaki Williams in Basque Country with a contract that commits him to Bilbao through 2028. Whether Williams will provide enough to take the home side past the Spanish champions on Friday, however, will be another story.

La Liga fans will need to wait at least another week to see the return of Lionel Messi. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the 2019/2020 La Liga curtain-raiser, Athletic Club Bilbao vs. FC Barcelona, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, there is a way to watch the Basque vs. Catalan season opening confrontation, free of charge. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Los Leones vs. Blaugrana match live stream for free.

Fans can also stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the season opening La Liga match. In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by ITV Hub. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be broadcast on the DAZN sports platform. In China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream of the showdown, while in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will broadcast the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe set to offer a live stream of Athletic Club Bilbao vs. FC Barcelona, be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.