Whitney Port Says She Turned Down An Offer From Leonardo DiCaprio For One Night Stand

The Hills: New Beginnings star Whitney Port recently revealed that she once turned down the chance to have a one night stand with Leonardo DiCaprio. The blond beauty made the revelation during an episode of her podcast, With Whit. According to her story, she and Leonardo met each other in 2009 while she was hanging out at a New York City club with friends. She says the Oscar-winning actor gave her his number and they started texting each other.

They reportedly went out at some point after their initial meeting and that’s where Leonardo made his move. But the fashion designer/reality star said that she chickened out.

“He invited me out to Teddy’s and he invited me back over to his house, and I said no,” Whitney said, as reported by Cosmopolitan Magazine. “I was too nervous. I had never had a one-night stand. I didn’t want to be with him alone.”

Whitney confessed that she’s told the story to her friends before, but said that they don’t take her seriously.

“I have been dying to tell people this story for ages! I feel like whenever I tell it to friends, no one believes me,” she said.

As Cosmopolitan notes, Whitney would have been 24-years-old at the time, and Leonardo DiCaprio has a reputation for dating women who are much younger than him. He’s currently in a relationship with 22-year-old model Camila Morrone, a woman who he reportedly met when she was a teenager.

As The Heavy notes, Camila’s mom is dating actor Al Pacino and she calls him her stepfather. Camila allegedly met Leonardo through his relationship with the veteran Hollywood actor.

Sources told People Magazine that things between Camila and Leonardo seems serious.

“It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house,” the source said. “Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

According to People, Camila and Leo were first seen spending time together when they were spotted looking cozy during an Aspen trip last year. They also went to Coachella together and Camila attended the Cannes film festival with Leonardo, as he was there to promote his most recent film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

As for Whitney Port, she’s currently married to producer Tim Rosenman. According to his IMDB page, Tim worked on The City, a reality TV show that Whitney appeared in. Their wedding took place in 2015 and they have one child together.