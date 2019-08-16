STX’s Disaster Thriller, ‘Greenland’, Adds David Denman To Its Line Up

The thriller will focus on a family's struggle to survive a cataclysmic natural disaster.

STX’s upcoming Greenland will tell of a family’s struggle to survive in light of a cataclysmic natural disaster. With filming currently ready to finish up, news has just arrived that David Denman is featuring in the film.

According to Deadline, Denman will play a character named Ralph who is a “seemingly compassionate man who resorts to desperate measures to save his wife and himself.” Known most recently for the horror movie, Brightburn, alongside Elizabeth Banks, Denman has also starred in the TV series, Parenthood, and in NBC’s long-running comedy series, The Office. In addition, he has appeared in True Detective, How to Get Away With Murder, and Two and a Half Men, among many others.

As yet, it is unclear what sort of natural disaster will be faced in the movie Greenland. Nor is it understood just how far widespread this cataclysmic event will be. However, it seems likely that fans of disaster movies will be eager to check it out.

David Denman will join Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin in Greenland‘s cast. According to Variety, Butler (The Vanishing, Den of Thieves) will play the lead role in Greenland and the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists his character’s name as Jeff.

Baccarin, who is known for her roles in Gotham and Deadpool, will star alongside Butler. She is also well-known for her role in Firefly, as well as its spinoff film, Serenity. More recently, she featured in Season 3 of Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. Further details regarding her character in Greenland have not yet been released.

Morena Baccarin joins Gerard Butler thriller Greenland

Geeks Worldwide state that Greenland was previously in production with District 9‘s director Neill Blomkamp and Captain America actor Chris Evans. However, that has changed since the movie was originally developed.

Now, Ric Roman Waugh, who helmed Angel Has Fallen, also starring Gerald Butler, will take on a directorial position, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Previously, Waugh also produced, wrote, and directed the drama, Shot Caller, which starred Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau,

The screenplay for Greenland was written by Chris Sparling, with Mitchell LaFortune doing revisions. Greenland will be produced by Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk (Sicario, John Wick, A Star is Born).

STXfilms will handle local distribution for Greenland and STXinternational will deal with the international distribution of the film.

Currently, filming is still underway for Greenland, with production expected to finish up on August 16 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As yet, there is no news regarding a release date for STX’s Greenland.