January Jones’ Leopard-Print Bikini Cleavage Is Out Of Control In Latest Instagram Pic

January Jones has delivered a slightly unexpected social media update. The Mad Men actress is known for flaunting her famous curves on Instagram, but doing so while giving former President Barack Obama a shout-out is a less regular affair. It looks like the 41-year-old was in the mood to blend swimwear, literature, and a political post all into one update today.

January’s photo showed her reclining on a deck chair as she enjoyed a little downtime with a book. The blonde was rocking a dangerously cut-out leopard-print bikini that more than flaunted her ample cleavage, with sheer paneling at the chest upping the ante. The retro feel that fans associate with the actress was all there. The two-piece had high-waisted briefs, and January had her light hair curled into an old-fashioned feel.

The actress was photographed deep into her book, with a caption suggesting that she and the former president have the same taste in books. Given that Haruki Murakami’s Men Without Women is featured in the actress’s picture, and was recently listed on Barack Obama’s summer favorites, per Vox, it looks like this is one actress who keeps up-to-date on her info.

Despite a caption that was mostly dedicated to the literature and former president, January did leave a little room to mention her swimwear; the star referenced “print.”

This star definitely has bold moves. January may have played a somewhat-conventional housewife on popular television series Mad Men, but the woman behind the role is one modern woman. Last year saw the actress unveil an arm tattoo dedicated to her son, Xander.

An interview with Red Online revealed that Jones has a fair amount of ink. As the magazine reported, January appeared to have gone through a phase in her 30s, although her words suggested that she is happy with the overall result.

“I have a white one on my wrist [that spells Bellatrix – Latin for female warrior]. A little ‘5’ on my ankle, which is my lucky number,” she revealed.

January then revealed that the tattoo dedicated to son Xander was formed of moon dials and a heart motif. The interview also saw Jones answer whether she has any regrets in life.

“I don’t believe in regret. I just try to be a better person. Try to be a better mum. Maybe it’s an ego thing. But I think even missteps are done for a reason. I have déjà vu a lot and someone once told me that when you feel déjà vu a lot, it’s because you are living your life the way it should be lived,” she said.