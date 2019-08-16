January Jones’ Leopard-Print Bikini Cleavage Is Out Of Control In Unexpected Barack Obama Pic

January Jones has delivered a slightly unexpected social media update. The Mad Men actress is known for flaunting her famous curves on Instagram – doing so while giving former President Barack Obama a shout-out is a less regular affair. It looks like the 41-year-old was in the mood to blend swimwear, literature, and a political face all into one update today.

January’s photo showed her reclining on a deckchair as she enjoyed a little downtime with a book. The blonde was rocking a dangerously cut-out bikini in leopard-prints that more than flaunted her ample cleavage, with sheer paneling at the chest upping the ante. The retro feel that fans so associate with the actress was all there, though. The two-piece came with high-waisted briefs, and January herself had her light hair curled into an old-fashioned feel.

The actress was photographed deep into her book, with a caption suggesting that she and the former President have the same taste in books. Given that Haruki Murakami’s Men Without Women featured in the actress’ picture and was recently listed on Barack Obama’s summer favorites, per Vox, it looks like this is one actress who keeps up-to-date on her info.

Despite a caption that mostly came dedicated to the literature and former President, January did leave a little room to mention her swimwear: the star referenced “[prints].”

This star definitely comes with bold moves. January may have played a somewhat-conventional housewife on popular television series Mad Men, but the woman behind the role is one modern woman. Last year saw the actress unveil an arm tattoo dedicated to her son Xander. An interview with Red Online revealed that Jones comes with a fair amount of ink. As the magazine reported, January appeared to have gone through a phase in her 30s, although her words suggested her to be happy with the overall result.

“I have a white one on my wrist [that spells Bellatrix – Latin for female warrior]. A little ‘5’ on my ankle, which is my lucky number.”

Loading...

January then revealed that the tattoo dedicated to son Xander was formed of moon dials and a heart motif. The interview likewise saw Jones answer whether she has any regrets in life.

“I don’t believe in regret. I just try to be a better person. Try to be a better mum. Maybe it’s an ego thing. But I think even missteps are done for a reason. I have déjà vu a lot and someone once told me that when you feel déjà vu a lot, it’s because you are living your life the way it should be lived,” she said.