Ashley Graham Pregnant Bump On Display In Skintight Dress

Voluptuous model Ashley Graham is looking even curvier than usual lately, thanks to a new development — she’s pregnant. As The Inquisitr reported, Graham announced that she and her husband, director Justin Ervin, were expecting their first child together in an Instagram video.

While the video was absolutely adorable and had fans swooning, Graham also had to put her skills as a model to use and share a photo to document the occasion. In the snap, she rocked the same green dress she wore in the announcement video with Ervin. In the video, however, Graham only revealed the upper portion of her body before panning down to reveal her belly.

In the still snap, Graham brought some sexy mama vibes by sharing a full view of her outfit. The skintight dress clung to every inch of her physique, highlighting her ample assets, from her cleavage to her bump to her booty. The dress barely came to mid-thigh length, making it a sizzling look.

Graham’s hair was down and slightly tousled, and she pursed her lips in a pout at the camera. Her hands were pressed to her waist as she popped her bump out to highlight it even more, and she layered on a few necklaces to accessorize.

Graham’s fans went absolutely nuts over the shot, which received over 1.2 million likes within just six hours. Even Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner Jonas gave the post a like.

The comments section was packed with good wishes from both other celebrities and Graham’s fans.

Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox said, “Congrats darling. You look even more gorgeous which I didn’t think was possible.”

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union said, “so happy for you guys!!”

Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano also absolutely loved the shot, and let Graham know in the comments that it brightened her own self-confidence for the day.

“Gurl – I needed this picture in my life. Thank you so much for posting this hotness. I am 6 [months] postpartum and you just made me remember that mamas have curves and it’s to be celebrated.”

Today was the big reveal of the pregnancy, but since Graham has never been afraid to flaunt her curves, she very well might share a few more shots documenting her first-ever baby bump as it grows. Fans will have to follow her on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss a single snap.

The model has been married to Ervin for nine years now, and she opted to make the big announcement on their anniversary.