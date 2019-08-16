Fitness Model Ariana James Shows Off Her Amazing Six-Pack Abs In Black Lingerie

Colombian fitness model Ariana James has been breaking a sweat in the gym lately, and she has seen some awesome results so far. The model has developed incredible six-pack abs that are leaving onlookers completely awestruck.

In her latest set of pictures, Ariana is featured wearing a black bra and panties by the brand Body Engineers. The risque ensemble not only allowed the model to flaunt her abs but also provided a generous view of her perky breasts and pert derriere — a move that set pulses racing.

Ariana let her raven-colored tresses down and opted for a makeup-free look to keep it natural, yet sexy. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Aspen, Colorado.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture has amassed more than 60,000 likes and about 850 comments, where fans and followers showered the hot model for her incredible body and praised her for working so hard to develop those abs.

In the caption, Ariana asked her fans whether they prefer her abs or her booty. In response, most people wrote that they love her abs because that’s a fitness goal that not everyone can easily achieve.

Others wrote that they are in love with Ariana’s well-toned booty, adding that she is the sexiest fitness model on Instagram.

Apart from her legions of admirers, the picture was also liked by many of Ariana’s fellow models and celebs. These include, but are not limited to Israeli model Avital Cohen, Angelica Hernandez, Colombian actress Nanis Ochoa, and Yanita Yancheva.

“Tough question. I think both your booty and abs are awesome,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“No preference. I like everything about that body [heart-eyed emoji]. Perfection!” another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan, who went slightly overboard with his wishful thinking, wrote that he is madly in love with Ariana’s hot body, adding that he would do anything to hold her booty.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “too much beauty in one picture,” “absolute goddess,” and “the sexiest woman alive,” to praise the stunning model.

Loading...

The remaining fans opted for a more millennial way of expressing their admiration for Ariana and posted countless heart, kiss and fire emoji instead of using long sentences and words.

According to an article by Fitplan, Ariana is extremely passionate about fitness, and she has managed to become one of the top fitness models in her home country.

She is also a role model and inspiration for many people out there because she continues to work on fitness despite battling hypothyroidism her entire life.