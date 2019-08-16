Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Instagram In Dolce & Gabbana Bra & Ripped Jeans

It isn’t a true update from Kourtney Kardashian without a little designer injection. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has appeared on her Poosh lifestyle brand’s Instagram account – suffice to say that a simple selfie with a little Italian luxury is enough to have this 40-year-old shutting the platform down.

Kourtney appeared in a self-taken image from inside a closet. The photo showed the star shot full-length as she showcased her enviable style, with the update appearing to be dedicated toward the hunt for the “perfect” denim. While the Poosh CEO didn’t name-drop any brands, beady-eyed fans will have spotted her bra-like top as being from high-end designer Dolce & Gabbana.

The stylish upper boasted bold Mediterranean prints showcasing the region’s architecture and blue skies, although fans would likely argue that Kourtney’s sizzling body was taking center stage. The mother-of-three was flaunting her rock-hard abs via the bra, with a pair of high-waisted and ripped jeans keeping the ensemble casual. Kourtney paired her outfit with a pair of strappy blue sandals and a clutch purse in creams. The edgy reflections from the mirrors around Kourtney added some pizzazz, although this is one celebrity who needs no fancy finishes.

Kourtney made sure to give a nod to her stylist Dani Michelle in her caption.

Kourtney’s update today may not have racked up the kinds of likes that are seen on her own Instagram, but it’s safe to say that Poosh’s 3 million followers noticed the update. Kourtney and her sizzling look had racked up over 11,900 likes within 55 minutes of hitting the digital space. Fan comments suggested the post was well-received, with questions coming in about where the clothes were from.

When it comes to style, Kourtney definitely has her stamp. The star might don sweats around the house while running after her three kids, but this Kardashian can up her game. Sexy dresses are a staple of Kourtney’s wardrobe, as are racy daytime outfits. Earlier today, Kourtney updated her Instagram with a chic look comprised of a bikini-like top in tan with shorts and a blazer. If anyone knows how to do vacation chic, it’s Kourtney.

It looks like the interest in Kourtney’s style is reaping rewards for the star. Kourtney’s Poosh lifestyle brand has just launched a swimwear collaboration, as Kourtney appeared in a social media post with sister Kendall Jenner yesterday to promote the partnership. Both girls were rocking leopard-print bikinis, although the matching turban is mostly what’s been featured over on Poosh’s Instagram.

It looks like this brand (and its founder) are going places. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow the star’s Instagram.