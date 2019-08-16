‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Shares Throwback With A Presidential Connection

It’s Throwback Thursday, and The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden shared a unique picture of himself on the show with a United States presidential connection.

Earlier today, Braeden share a picture of himself as Victor Newman, Doug Davidson as Paul Williams, and Steven Ford as Andy Richards. He explained in the caption that the photo was taken while the three were shooting a scene in the early 1980s.

The son of former president Gerald Ford, Steven portrayed Andy, who was Paul’s best friend on the show, from 1981 to 1987 and then again from 2002 to 2003, according to Soap Central. In all, Steven appeared in 112 episodes.

Long-time viewers of the CBS Daytime drama loved seeing the flashback, and they reminisced about those days on the show.

“How cool! I remember when Steven Ford and Paul had their detective agency on Y&R! Williams & Richards Agency. Always fun to look back, thank you for sharing!” replied a fan.

“I remember Andy and Paul were best friends on the show. Great memories thank you for sharing,” wrote another.

Some viewers had no idea that the actor who portrayed Andy was President Ford’s son.

“I remember him on the show. I never knew he was the President’s son,” one person replied.

Back when Andy first appeared on the show, he dated Nikki Reed (Melody Thomas Scott), who is now Nikki Newman, and the love of Victor’s life. During his time in Genoa City, Andy also had relationships with Jill Foster (Jess Watkins) and Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) mother, Diane Jenkins (Alex Donnelley). Interestingly, Andy disappeared from Genoa City with no explanation.

Gerald Ford, the 38th president, assumed office after Richard Nixon resigned, according to The White House. He served from August 1974 to January 1977. Steven is one of the president’s four children with his wife, Betty. Their other three children are Michael, Jack, and Susan.

In addition to Y&R, Steven’s acting credits include Black Hawk Down, Transformers, Happy Days, and Armageddon, to name just a few.

These days in Genoa City, Paul is the police chief at the police department, and he is supporting his wife Christine (Lauralee Bell) with her recent decision to change careers and no longer be district attorney. While Victor owns Newman Enterprises, but he left his daughter, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), in charge of things while he battles a rare blood disease.

Indeed, those days of roaming around and solving cases with Andy, as depicted in the throwback picture, are behind both Paul and Victor for the most part.