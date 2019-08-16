’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3: New Trailer Drops, Implicating Clay In The Murder Of Bryce Walker

The latest trailer for Season 3 of '13 Reasons Why' Implicates Clay Jensen but many fans believe it is simply a red herring.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 2 of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

A new trailer has dropped for Season 3 of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. While a previous trailer has cast the net wide regarding the death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), the latest trailer suggests that Clay Jensen (Dylan Minette) is the murderer. Of course, this has led to many fans assuming that just because it seems like Clay is the prime suspect, that it actually proves his innocence.

While Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why focused on the reason why Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) killed herself, Season 2 delved into whether or not popular athlete Bryce Walker would receive the punishment he deserved regarding his rape of not only Hannah but his sexual assault on Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe). However, Season 2 ended revealing that Bryce received only received three months probation for his crimes and many fans were outraged.

According to the series showrunner, Brian Yorkey, this was the intention leading into Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yorkey said that the show was hoping to “mirror dissatisfactions that many of us have with the way sexual assault is and isn’t addressed in our own justice system.”

Leading into Season 3 of Netflix’s hit TV series, it has been revealed that tensions will rise as a result of this light action taken against Walker. The result is that the character will wind up dead. With that in mind, Season 3 will then concentrate on who killed him.

Phil Bray / Netflix

Of course, the latest trailer for 13 Reasons Why places Clay firmly in the authorities’ crosshairs as he is arrested by police for questioning. The clip certainly leads viewers to suspect Clay of committing the crime but, as Digital Spy points out, this may simply be a red herring. After all, it seems unlikely that Netflix would reveal the killer well before the season has even aired. However, viewers will just have to tune in when Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why drops later this month to find out for sure.

You can view the latest trailer for Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why below. Please be warned that the clip does contain a swear word towards the end of the clip.

Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why drops globally to Netflix on August 23. 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a fourth — and final — season.