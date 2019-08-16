Justin Bieber Posts Sweet Tribute To Wife Hailey Baldwin

The singer gushed about his wife on Instagram.

Justin Bieber declared his love for his wife, Hailey Baldwin, in his latest post on Instagram. In the sweet post, the “I Don’t Care” singer shared nine snaps of his beloved, ranging from sexy to silly. The first image is Hailey wearing white joggers and a green, lace bralette. Her toned abs were on full display.

In another picture, the model stares sweetly into the camera, holding an adorable terrier. A different photo shows the model looking almost unrecognizable, sporting a short, blue wig, and sticking out her tongue. The last two images are a bit on the risque side. The model is seen laying pantless in bed, flaunting her lean, long legs.

In the caption, Justin gushed about the beauty, stating that she has changed his life for the better.

Hailey was quick to respond to the romantic post.

“Best friend,” she commented.

Fans shared their support of the couple in the comments section.

“This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen, my heart,” wrote a follower.

“You and Hailey are WAY TOO CUTE I am beyond glad that you guys have each other in both of your lives. You guys are honestly the cutest couple EVER…,” commented another, adding three heart emoji.

“In the name of all your fandom I truly wanna thank her because only God knew how lost you were. Hope you will be always happy like you deserve…,” added a third Instagram user.

Justin’s post has racked up more than 700,000 likes.

This is not the first time the 25-year-old has publicly shared his adoration for the stunning blonde. In July, Entertainment Tonight reported the singer shared an intimate snap of the couple cuddling in bed. Hailey seemed to be sleeping in the photograph.

“My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them,” read the caption.

Hailey has uploaded similar posts on her Instagram account. In celebration of the couple’s one year engagement anniversary, the 22-year-old posted a picture of the pair in the desert.

“Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you…,” wrote Hailey in the caption.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in September of 2018, appear to be totally in love. According to OK! Magazine, the couple packed on the PDA during their recent trip to Japan. On July 31, Hailey shared a steamy snap of the pair passionately kissing on a Tokyo street.

To see more of the couple, be sure to follow Justin and Hailey’s Instagram accounts.