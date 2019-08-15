Kourtney Kardashian Lets It All Hang Out In Italy

Kourtney Kardashian has delivered another of her epic travel updates. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been making major headlines for her European vacation this month, with both paparazzi and self-posted images showcasing the 40-year-old’s luxurious settings, stylish wardrobes, and her three kids who joined her.

It looks like Kourtney’s latest Instagram update has featured a mix of all of the above.

Earlier today, Kourtney updated her account. The Poosh CEO uploaded six photos of herself with a Portofino, Italy, geotag, although the cobbled streets and elegant architecture were a bit of a giveaway. While some photos featured Kourtney’s brood, not all showed 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign. They did, however, serve as a reminder of the star’s fierce style and just how brave she’ll go with the itsy-bitsy outfits.

Kourtney was looking sensational in an outfit that fans would likely agree only she can pull off. The brunette had opted for a tiny bra-like crop top in pastel yellow paired with chic patterned shorts. She wore an oversized blazer in cream to match the two-piece, although the shirtless look was very much inching its way towards swimwear territory. Regardless, Kourtney had managed to make the unusual pairing work. The finish was impeccably classy from strappy nude sandals, with a statement tan handbag and shades adding ritzy flourishes. The star posed for a full view of her outfit in her first photo before dedicating her time to the gorgeous scenery and her equally gorgeous kids.

Kourtney’s travels seem to have had some competition from another high-profile family member. Younger sister Kylie Jenner has been making headlines for her recent 22nd birthday celebrations, with photos showing the Kylie Cosmetics CEO aboard the superyacht she hired to ring in the event. Boyfriend Travis Scott and 1-year-old daughter Stormi joined Kylie and her squad of friends, although Kourtney did not appear in the various social media updates chronicling the festivities.

Despite her super-successful younger sister’s success, Kourtney continues to shine. In April, Kourtney launched her Poosh lifestyle brand. The company’s blog embraces Kourtney’s love of alternative therapies, holistic living, good nutrition, and chic style.

The website also includes some powerful words from its founder.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

