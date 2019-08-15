Fans Send Prayers To Savannah Chrisley After She Disables Instagram Comments Following Tax Scandal

Right now, Savannah Chrisley’s famous family is at the center of a tax scandal but the 22-year-old is trying to keep her head held high.

After news broke that her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were in hot water for a number of tax-related charges, the reality star posted a photo of herself and her little brother, Grayson, on Instagram. In the cute image, the siblings lie in bed together with Savannah snapping a selfie of the cute bonding moment with fans, saying that she loves her little brother. The Chrisley Knows Best star disabled comments on that particular post and the one before it but followed them up with another one today.

In the cute new photo, Savannah poses with her fiance, Nic Kerdiles. The two appear to be totally in love in the shot with Nic sitting on a stone ledge and looking down at Savannah with a huge smile on his face. Chrisley stands in the middle of her man’s legs, looking lovingly into his eyes and smiling right back at him. She looks stunning in a pink, floral print dress while she wears her short, blonde tresses styled and at her back.

Kerdiles looks just a little bit more casual in the shot, donning a plain black t-shirt and a pair of khaki pants. In the caption of the photo, Savannah appears to be telling fans that she is not letting all the drama in her famous family get to her, saying that she’s always looking up. This time, Savannah didn’t block followers from commenting.

Since the post went live an hour ago, it’s earned Chrisley a ton of attention from her fans with over 64,000 likes in addition to 290-plus comments. While many fans took to the post to comment on how cute the famous duo is, countless others offered prayers for Chrisley and her family as they go through such a public scandal.

“Your fans are all praying for your family! Things will work out!,’ one follower commented on the photo.

“Praying for my family though the Tv screen! Satan won’t succeed!!,” another chimed in.

“I’m so sorry, praying everything comes out well. Love y’all,” one more follower wrote on the post.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Todd and Julie Chrisley ended up surrendering to authorities after being charged with conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion — 12 counts total. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service have both filed charges at the federal level and the pair could face up to 30 years of jail time if they’re found guilty. Todd has spoken out on social media after the charges were made public, assuring fans that they have nothing to hide. He even shared with fans that he has hard proof that they’re innocent.

It will be interesting to see how things end up panning out for the famous couple in court.