Kelly Ripa Puts Daughter In Her Place After ‘Year Of The Mustache’ Throwback Has Lola Saying ‘What The?’

If Kelly Ripa can be relied on anything, it’s delivering a social media post that generates a response. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram earlier today with another of her epic throwback photos. The picture dating back seven years showed Kelly and husband Mark Conseulos gracing the red carpet: while Kelly came stylishly clad in a strapless white dress, Mark was rocking a slick tux.

Kelly’s photo wasn’t about the eveningwear, though. The 48-year-old had taken to her caption to zoom in on the facial hair Mark once came with – suffice to say that Kelly was considering that era somewhat epic. Of course, a little humor was injected with Kelly suggesting that she might also have a (less visible) tache.

A reply quickly came in from Kelly’s daughter Lola Grace Consuelos.

“What the?” Lola wrote.

Lola’s comment may have racked up 65 likes in the space of 55 minutes, but it came with a giant clap-back. Kelly swooped into the comments section of her own post with a message putting Lola in her place.

“WE are YOUR parents! Do you hear me? That’s your future. Right there. Crystal clear!”

It looks like Kelly’s response has trumped her 18-year-old daughter’s words. Kelly’s comment racked up 278 likes in 50 minutes. Clearly, Instagram is watching these two with a beady eye.

Kelly’s update may have been questioned by her daughter, but it appeared to get the thumbs-up from virtually everyone else in the comments section. A reply even came in from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

“#SuaveDaddy,” Lisa wrote.

“Handsome couple as always,” another fan wrote.

“Every pic…a classic. Lovely lovely couple” was another comment.

When it comes to throwbacks, Kelly is a heavyweight. The star’s Instagram feed is filled with old-school moments from back in the day – many include Mark and the couple’s three children. Lola is joined by brothers Joaquin and Anthony. Both appeared with their father in a recent photo that doubled up as a present-day update and a throwback. Kelly had, of course, put her signature humor stamp in the post’s delivery: the blonde took to her caption in French by suggesting that the walls behind the trio had gotten smaller. Clearly, everybody had gotten older (and the boys bigger).

Kelly’s update today proved hugely popular. It had racked up over 14,000 likes within one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 211 fans into the post’s comments section.

Fans wanting a better insight into Kelly’s epic throwbacks should subscribe to her Instagram. Another one may come along soon.