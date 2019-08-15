Watch Green Bay Packers Vs. Baltimore Ravens Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 2, Start Time, Preview

The Green Bay Packers look to go 2-0 on the National Football League preseason, while the Baltimore Ravens go for their 15th consecutive preseason victory.

The NFL 2019 preseason enters Week 2 on Thursday, with only three weeks to go before the regular season gets underway, and two teams that will be looking for sharp improvements over their 2018 performances will square off after each winning their opening preseason contests, according to NBC Sports. With future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers watching from the sidelines, the Green Bay Packers edged past the Houston Texans last week, 28-26.

But the Packers’ Week 2 preseason opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, are coming off a crushing, 29-0 blanking of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and look to extend their preseason winning streak to 15 in a row, as PennLive reported, in the game that will live stream from M&T Bank Stadium.

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL preseason Week 2 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at 71,000-seat M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Thursday, August 15. That start time will be 6:30 p.m. CT, and 4:30 p.m. PT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Packers-Ravens preseason game kicks off at 12:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, August 16. Down under in Australia, the game gets underway at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 7:30 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 8:30 a.m. Japan Time on Friday.

If the 35-year-old, 14-year veteran Rodgers suits up on Thursday, the game will feature a classic youth-versus-age matchup, as the Ravens continue to prepare 22-year-old Lamar Jackson for his first full season as an NFL starting quarterback. Jackson, who was picked 32nd overall in 2018, came in to replace Joe Flacco last season, getting seven starts as a rookie and winning six of them, according to Pro Football Reference.

But in his first and, as it turned out, only postseason start, Jackson struggled, completing just 14 of 29 pass attempts against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Wild Card game, per PFR. Jackson did, however, throw for two touchdowns as the Ravens lost the playoff game, 23-17.

In his first preseason start, against Jacksonville on August 8, Jackson played through the first quarter, completing four of six passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, per PennLive.

