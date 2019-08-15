Ashanti Spills Out Of Low-Cut Tiny Gold Dress

R&B singer Ashanti has shared an eye-catching photo to her Instagram which hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Rain On Me” songstress uploaded a throwback shot of her in a tiny gold dress which is very low-cut. The garment shows off her bare chest as she nearly spills out of the skimpy number. In the photo, she has one hand on her waist and the other playing with her curly long blonde hair. She wore the look with a pair of heels and has beautiful skin that glows in the sun. Ashanti is posing on a pink carpet surrounded by beautiful nature.

Within two hours, the post racked up over 40,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“Serving looks once again,” one user wrote.

“Now THIS was a LOOK,” another shared.

“I love this blond on you,” a third mentioned.

Recently, the “Happy” hitmaker released her own Pretty Little Thing range, which consisted of summer clothing.

“Mark your territory in barely their bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon. Take note; your summer M.O is to live wild and free. What you waiting for?” the website states.

Last week, she released a new single, “Pretty Little Thing,” with Afro B, which has a cartoon artwork of her modeling the clothing line that goes by the same company name.

In total, Ashanti has released six studio albums — Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart. Her last album was released in 2012.

Loading...

At the launch of her clothing range, she spoke to Hollywood Life about her upcoming music and the big names she has worked with on the project, per The Inquisitr. She revealed that she has worked with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tory Lanez, and Jeremih on some of the upcoming tracks while adding that there are some surprises to expect.

Throughout her career, she has teamed up with a number of familiar names, including T.I., Nelly, Fat Joe, French Montana, Robin Thicke, and Akon, to name a few.

In total, Ashanti has been nominated for a total of eight Grammy Awards and won Best Contemporary R&B Album for her self-titled debut in 2003. At the American Music Awards, she has also been nominated for eight awards and taken home two trophies.

On Spotify, she currently has 2.6 million monthly listeners. Her hit single, “Foolish,” is her most-played song with over 108 million streams.