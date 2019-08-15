American Model Charlotte McKinney Flaunts Killer Figure In Striped Bikini In Italy

Charlotte McKinney recently enjoyed some sun- and fun-filled days in the Mediterranean, as her Instagram fans will know. On Wednesday, the Maxim model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini that puts her enviable figure on full display.

In the photo, the 26-year-old American model is sitting on a beach in Italy — as she indicated in the caption she shared with her post — as she rocks a striped two-piece bathing suit in white, blue and red that consists of a tiny triangle top with two thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck, showing off quite a bit of skin. The model teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tie on the side, sitting low on her frame, which showcases her full, wide hips while leaving her incredibly toned abs fully visible.

While the model didn’t say where the swimsuit she is wearing is from, a comment in the comments section suggests it might be from Solid & Striped. The model is sitting with one leg crossed in front of her body and the other bent to the side as she shoots a defiant gaze at the camera with her lips pursed in a seductive way.

The photo, which boasts a vintage-type filter, shows McKinney near the ocean, though she didn’t specify which beach in Italy she was hanging out on. Her blonde hair is in a casual middle part and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. McKinney appears to be wearing a little black eyeliner and mascara on her eyes, but is otherwise embracing a more natural look for her face.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which McKinney shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 15,500 likes and upwards of 135 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Come back soon,” one user wrote, adding an Italian flag and a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

Loading...

“Awesome page Charlotte. [Y]ou take great photos,” another user chimed in, including a target and a hand gesture emoji between the comment.

“Very beautiful and Gorgeous,” a third fan raved.

“So beautiful,” another user, following the comment with a red heart and a heart eyes emoji.