Usain Bolt’s Girlfriend, Kasi J. Bennet, Looks Smoking Hot In Strapless Fringed Two-Piece By The Spanish Ocean

Usain Bolt has himself one good-looking girlfriend. The retired competitive sprinter has been photographed enjoying the oceanfront lifestyle in Formentera, Spain. Given that The Daily Mail‘s paparazzi were chasing the 32-year-old, it looks like this is one world record holder who is still making headlines.

Photos showed the Jamaican and his girlfriend, Kasi J. Bennet. The 29-year-old managing director is Bolt’s long-term partner, with the newspaper’s images proving that this lady definitely ticks boxes on the attractiveness front. Bolt and Bennet were snapped near rocks backing onto the ocean as they enjoyed a stroll. While the former athlete was casually clad in a white linen shirt with matching shorts and a little bling from necklaces and a wristwatch, his lady upped the ante.

Kasi wowed the cameras in a stylish and summery two-piece, comprised of a fringed and strapless top paired with tiny matching shorts. With satin-like red fabrics and a cleavage-flaunting neckline, the ensemble was somewhat racy, although it definitely pulled off being easy-going. Bennet’s sensational curves and long legs were on full show, although the brunette didn’t seem out to flaunt her physique.

Photos mostly showed the pair looking relaxed as they soaked up the Mediterranean sun, with Bennet herself glowing. A little bronzer may have been applied to the beauty’s cheeks, but she seemed relatively low-frills on the makeup front.

With high earnings comes the budget to splurge, though. Beady-eyed fans will have spotted that the outing came with its designer goods. Bolt was wearing Gucci slides, with his lady channeling high-end looks from Spanish brand Balenciaga via a bag and sandals bearing the label’s logo.

When it comes to his relationships, Bolt has made his fair share of headlines. As The Sun reported earlier this year, Bolt’s romance with Bennet appears to have dealt with some infidelity, although it looks like this relationship is back to a good place. A July 5 Instagram post from Bennet showed her man enjoying the summer month, although she tends to keep posts dedicated to her famous boyfriend limited.

Kasi has 279,000 Instagram followers. Her account mostly showcases her professional endeavors and fierce style, with what seems to be a penchant for luxury goods. A post made in January showcased the stunner’s impeccable style in selfie mode, as she shared a look from Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana.

An Instagram post by Bolt showing him on a yacht earlier today showcased the same shorts and shirt look snapped by The Daily Mail, although the yacht photo didn’t include his girlfriend.