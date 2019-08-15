New ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers And Rumors Surface Ahead Of Season 28 Official Cast Reveal

ABC will formally be revealing plenty of tantalizing tidbits soon regarding Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. Spoilers have teased that it’s going to be an epic cast and some rumors are starting to gain steam. What’s the latest regarding the celebrities and pros who may be popping up this fall as everybody hits the DWTS dance floor?

The official social media accounts for Dancing with the Stars are starting to have a little fun with the show’s fans. As has often happened in the past, they are sharing some photos that seem to be celebrity cast members, but they are hiding their faces. DWTS fans are sharing their guesses and it’ll be interesting to see if anybody figures these out ahead of next week’s announcement.

On Thursday, the show shared a black-and-white photo of a woman via their Instagram page. Dancing with the Stars fans were sharing a wide assortment of celebrity names they are hoping to see cast on Season 28, but quite a few focused specifically on this photo.

Quite a few people wondered if this could be Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller and it is easy to see why people would make that guess. However, it seems highly unlikely this could be Miller, as it seems she is still relying on a wheelchair to get around and her health remains fragile.

Other guesses included Debbie Allen, Shania Twain, Vanessa Williams, and Gloria Estefan, and some of those possibilities seem more realistic than others. The readers of PureDWTS are making guesses too and some ideas have included Sheila E., Valerie Bertinelli, Fran Drescher, or Stockard Channing.

A few people noted that the caption seems to suggest that this may be a singer, which seems like a definite possibility. Some suggested that singer Shontelle might be a good guess here, as her song “Impossible” references rooftops. Shontelle would seem to be a relatively obscure casting pick though.

A lot of Dancing with the Stars fans seemingly missed that the earlier Instagram post was probably a Season 28 cast member too. Some have suggested that this could perhaps be Karamo Brown from Queer Eye, and this is an interesting guess. Other names tossed out included Wayne Brady or perhaps an NBA star or another professional athlete.

Some other rumored celebrities include Fuller House star Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy Gibbler, and Robert Irwin, the teenage son of The Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin. Of course, Dancing with the Stars fans know that Irwin’s big sister Bindi competed and won several seasons ago and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Robert dance at some point too.

Another guess has been that Pitch Perfect actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld might be joining Season 28. Rumors have also suggested that a friend or connection of last year’s winner Bobby Bones is going to be on DWTS too, but it’s not known who that might be.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, it seems quite likely that The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown will be one of the cast members. There has been speculation that DWTS might manage to snag Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek, and UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi has been included in a number of speculative rumors about Season 28 too.

Sources for PureDWTS have indicated that all of Season 28 celebrities and pros will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 21. However, it seems that the partnerships will not be revealed at that point. In addition, the buzz is that the pros and celebrities have not yet met one another.

Nothing concrete has emerged regarding the pros who will be doing Season 28. Dancing with the Stars spoilers have revealed that some new people will be partnered with celebrities this fall and additional teasers should emerge soon.