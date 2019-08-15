‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Goes Topless In New Pic As She Begins Her ‘Birthday Shenanigans’

When it comes to shedding her clothes to titillate her fans, American Playboy model Antje Utgaard has no qualms about it.

Although fans have seen her nude and near-nude pictures plenty, they never seem to get enough of her.

The model recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a new topless picture — one which instantly sent temperatures soaring.

Antje wore a printed underwear and lied on her bed to pose for the picture. She covered her eyes with eye pads, wore a cherry-colored lipstick and censored her breasts with her hands.

She wore her hair into soft, romantic curls and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in San Francisco, California, and in the caption, Antje informed her fans that she’s ready for her birthday shenanigans. She also told her fans that her birthday will be on August 20.

The caption also revealed that the model is into horoscopes because she mentioned her zodiac sign, Leo, in a hagtag.

As of this writing, the picture has accrued about 20,000 likes and over 230 comments where fan and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Tiffany Keller, Abigail Ratchford, Diana Madison and Danielle Lombard, to name a few.

“If this is how you dress a week before your birthday, I can’t wait to see your” birthday suit,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn… You don’t want to know what I am thinking,” another one wrote.

While most of the comments were positive, one follower chided the model for going topless and wrote the following comment.

“This is so trashy! Where are your parents? Where is your self-respect? Are you an escort?”

Many of the model’s fans lambasted the remark and told the commentator to mind his own business.

Another follower asked the model how would she earn a living if Instagram shuts down one day.

The model, however, chose not to feed the trolls, so she did not to reply to any of the negative comments.

According to an article by Maxim, the model was asked about one feature of a man that turns her on. In response, she said the following.