Canadian Stunner Danielle Knudson Poses Seductively On Beach While Clad In A Black Bikini

Danielle Knudson has been killing it on Instagram lately.

As fans who follow the Canadian-born beauty on social media know, Knudson is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure in a number of NSFW outfits, most notably the bikini. She’s almost hit the half a million follower mark on Instagram and every single time that she makes a post, the model garners a ton of attention from her legion of fans. In the most recent image that was posted on her account, Knudson sets pulses racing with another sultry shot.

In the gorgeous new photo, Knudson lays on the ground, looking right into the camera while showing off her amazing figure. The stunner’s backside is on full display in the shot while she’s clad in a tiny black bikini that fits her like a glove. The bombshell looks right into the camera for the shot, wearing her long, blonde locks down and straight along with a face full of makeup.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention with over 4,000 likes in addition 80-plus comments. While some followers took to the post to gush over her amazing figure, countless others let her know that she is beautiful. A few other fans simply commented on the photo with their choice of emoji.

“Beauty inside out,” one follower gushed with a heart and flame emoji.

“Hotness becomes you,” another fan commented with a few emoji.

“Beautiful breathtaking stunning,” another one of Knudson’s fan’s wrote.

This summer, Knudson has been no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure in a number of sexy bikinis, making for a “hot girl summer.” Just last month, The Inquisitr shared that Knudson struck a sexy pose shortly after she walked the runway at Miami Swim Week. In the sultry shot, the blonde-haired beauty showed off her killer figure in the shot as she struck a post with the ocean at her back. The model posted one hand on her cheek and the other behind her head while staring into the camera with a seductive look on her face.

Danielle’s toned abs, legs, and arms were on full display in the hot new shot as she rocked a vibrant red bikini with a black-and-white pattern that resembles that of a bandana. That particular post earned her a ton of attention with over 6,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments.

Fans can stay up-to-date with all of Danielle’s stunning photos on Instagram.