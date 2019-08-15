Alexis Ren Shows Off Bikini Body In Skimpy Black Two-Piece On Instagram

Alexis Ren knows how to beat the heat on these blazing summer days — by stripping down to one of her smallest bikinis and catching some sun. The 22-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday afternoon to share a quick photo of her body rocking her latest swimwear look.

The photo on Ren’s Instagram appeared to have been taken by the young social media star herself while she lounged on a white towel. The shot showed her only from the waist down, rocking a super-tiny black bandeau bikini top that just barely contained her voluptuous assets. She paired the top with matching minuscule black bottoms with strings that sat high on her hips, putting her long, tan legs on full display. Front and center in the photo was Ren’s toned tummy, looking better than ever as she soaked up the rays.

“Issaaaaa hot one today,” Ren wrote on the image with a fire emoji.

Ren has become quite popular on the social media site, boasting over 13 million followers. She shares a wide variety of photos on her feed that sometimes gain over 800,000 likes. In many of these photos, the internet sensation strips down even more.

For example, in early August, Ren shared her cover photo for Modeliste magazine, as well as a few other photos from the same shoot. On the cover, the model went completely topless and covered herself only with a cropped, jeweled jacket. Her arms were raised to run her hands through her dark hair, bringing Ren dangerously close to exposing her chest completely. Meanwhile, on the bottom, she wore high-waisted bikini bottoms embellished with several gold chains.

The other photos in the set showed Ren topless as well, which fans seemed to love. The post garnered over 766,000 likes. In the comments, fans left a ton of love for the star.

“My best friend is so beautiful I’m going to die. Did y’all tape down the jacket or did nip slips just happen i need to know,” one fan wrote.

“You’re the cover of my heart,” another said with a heart emoji.

Last February, Ren was dubbed Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue Rookie of the Year. In an interview with the magazine, Ren spoke about how grateful she felt to be chosen, especially since she gained her start in modeling in an unconventional way — she was recruited in a clothing store at age 13.

“I appreciate Sports Illustrated expanding their horizons and bringing me, an influencer, on board,” she said, per Elite Daily. “I know I didn’t come into this industry the same way as most girls, so it’s been a challenge for me to be accepted. I appreciate them giving me a chance.”