Ariana Grande’s Childhood Ponytail Already Dubbed Epic By Instagram

Ariana Grande’s ponytail is making headlines. The thank u, next singer is arguably as much known for her high ponytail as she is her sugary voice and whistle register. The 26-year-old has taken to Instagram for a little throwback moment – suffice to say that the platform was quick to dub the whole thing epic.

Earlier today, Ariana updated her account, as the newly uploaded photo showed a much younger version of herself. While the deep brown eyes and cheeky dimples were unmistakably showing Ariana as she is now known, there was no denying that the star was looking significantly more youthful. Grande was likely under the age of 10 here, with her childhood looks proving adorable. The songstress looked right into the camera as she delivered her captivating smile, with a simple wardrobe showing the brunette clad in a blue shirt with “Paradise” written across it.

Instagram isn’t losing its mind over the clothing, though.

“Invented the high pony,” a fan wrote with over 660 users upvoting the comment.

“Queen of ponytails” was another popular comment.

“Where the high ponytails began,” another added.

Unsurprisingly, many of the 32,000+ comments that poured in within the first four hours of the post going live mentioned the star’s trademark hairdo. The update also appeared to have been noticed by a fair few celebrity faces. Likes came in from Kylie Jenner, Bebe Rexha, Ashley Tisdale, plus Stella Maxwell, among others.

When it comes to having a signature look, Ariana has definitely made her mark. The high ponytail was briefly lowered for the singer’s 2018 Sweetener album, although it seems to have returned with full force. Fans may be surprised to hear that the style isn’t smooth-sailing for Ariana, though. As BBC reported, Ariana has admitted that the ponytail leaves her in “constant pain.”

The comments to Ariana’s post today seemed out of control. The likes just kept coming in for hair-related responses, although – as is commonplace on Instagram – replies posted by celebrities garnered the most likes.

“You are the best and the funniest,” wrote singer Jessie J.

The comment racked up over 5,900 likes in four hours.

That said, the general public found their words being upvoted, too.

“Ok…Flip it,” one fan wrote.

Ariana’s ponytail seems to have influenced other celebrities. Last year, W Magazine reported Grande and 50-year-old singer Jennifer Lopez as having the “exact same style.” The “Dinero” singer does, indeed, seem to have embraced the high ponytail, although her over-the-knee boots and slouchy shirts likely contributed towards the magazine semi-accusing Lopez of swiping Grande’s style. Kim Kardashian, Gwen Stefani, and Nicki Minaj are among the other celebrities who seem to dig the high ponytail.

Clearly, Ariana’s update today proved more than popular.