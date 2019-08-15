Dua Lipa Wows In Crop Top, Shows Off Toned Stomach

Brunette beauty Dua Lipa has been fairly quiet on the music scene recently because she has been busy making new material.

The “Swan Song” hitmaker shared a photo to her Instagram where she mentioned in her caption that she was on a studio break after working on some future bangers.

In the two images Lipa uploaded, she has her hair slicked back, which highlights her stunning face. She is wearing a crop top, showing off her toned stomach, a pair of jeans and a multicolored jacket. She has accessorized this look with a neon-colored handbag and necklace. Lipa is surrounded by nature where it appears to be sunny. She geotagged the photo as Los Angeles, California.

Within four hours, the post racked up over 800,000 likes, proving to be very popular with her admiring fans.

“Cannot waitttt for the album,” one user wrote.

“Her hair is way more smoother than my pickup lines,” another shared.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL IN THE WORLD 4EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” a third insisted.

“My best idol is the most beautiful,” a fourth follower commented.

“Ahhhhh I wanna die, I want the album,” an eager fan mentioned.

For several years, Lipa has been ruling the music charts and has been waving the flag for the U.K. around the world.

Her first smash hit, “Be The One,” peaked at No. 1 in Belgium, No. 5 in the Netherlands, No. 6 in Australia, and No. 9 in the U.K.

After a run of successful singles, her track “New Rules” became a global hit, becoming one of her signature songs. It was her first single to top the charts in the U.K., and her first song to enter the top-10 in the U.S., peaking at No. 6. On Spotify, the track has been streamed over 1 billion times where she currently has over 28.9 million monthly listeners, making her the 44th most-played act in the world.

In total, she has had six top-10 singles in the U.K. — “Be The One,” “IDGAF,” “Electricity” with Silk City, “No Lie” featuring Sean Paul, and “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris and “New Rules,” which both peaked at No. 1.

After two years of releasing singles, Dua dropped her long-awaited self-titled debut album in 2017. In the U.K., the record peaked at No. 3 and has been certified platinum. She embarked on a world tour to promote the record.

Throughout her career, she has managed to bag some huge collaborations with the likes of Martin Garrix, Andrea Bocelli, Major Lazor, and Blackpink.

Later this year, Dua is set to have her own line with Pepe Jeans, which The Inquisitr reported.

To keep up with what Dua is up to, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 33.2 million followers.