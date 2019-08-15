American Model Sofia Jamora Goes Topless, Exposes Booty In A Barely There Thong

American model Sofia Jamora, who shot to fame after being featured in Zayn Malik’s music video for the song “Let Me,” recently took to her Instagram page and sent temperatures through the roof by posting a very raunchy picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing nothing at all but a tiny pink thong. She turned her back toward the camera which allowed her to put her peachy posterior on full display, a move that left her 2.6 million fans hyperventilating with excitement.

The model also exposed her bare back and concealed her breasts with the help of her arms so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity.

Opting for a makeup-free look, Sofia let her slightly damp locks cascade below her waist to pull off a very sexy look.

The picture was apparently captured in a hotel, next to a swimming pool. Meanwhile, in the caption, the hottie informed her fans that the skimpy thong was from the brand, Pretty Little Thing.

Within an hour of going live, Sofia’s sexy snapshot has racked up more than 105,000 likes and over 560 comments, which shows that the model is exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website, and fans eagerly wait for her to share her hot pics every day.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, Sofia’s picture was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Gabby Epstein, Mathilde Tantot, Dolly Castro Chavez, Le’Tecia Thomas, and Krislian Rodriguez, to name a few.

“You are the hottest! Period!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Why are you so hot? I love you so much,” another one wrote on the picture.

A third fan told Sofia to put on some clothes, a comment that did not settle well with many of Sofia’s fans. As a result, they bashed the commentator and told him to mind his own business.

“Wearing clothes on the beach or pool in this heat? Lol, get outta here and don’t follow her if you are bothered by her,” one of Sofia’s fans wrote to tell the commentator off.

Apart from the sexy picture, Sofia shared another snap with her fans where she could be seen wearing an orange-and-blue bikini while sitting on a boat. Her fellow model, Caroline Jayna, who was also wearing a similar bikini, could also be seen in the picture.

Loading...

The picture became an instant hit among Sofia’s followers as it has garnered more than 165,000 likes and about 600 comments as of this writing.

Per an article by Famous Birthdays, Sofia has modeled for online boutique Lolli Valfre’s swimwear line and has been featured in publications such as the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.

Before rising to fame, Sofia modeled for Frankie Bikinis, as well as LovePiper.