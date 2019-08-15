Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: A Wedding Crasher For Kyle And Lola

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 16 bring the wedding of the year to Genoa City as Kyle and Lola get married.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) wedding day arrives in style, according to SheKnows Soaps. The groom spent weeks planning everything down to the last detail, and the results blow the bride and their family and friends away. Kyle outdid himself with a gorgeous wedding venue fit for the woman he plans to love for the rest of his life.

Both Kyle and Lola experience pre-wedding jitters, but with the help of their families and friends, they overcome the worries. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) give Kyle plenty of advice before he walks down the aisle. Plus, Abby (Melissa Ordway), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) help sooth Tessa’s nerves. Then, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) shows up to escort his sister down the aisle, and he manages not to make her cry. A surprise guest appears as Celeste (Eva LaRue) arrives in time to see her baby girl say her vows to Kyle. Lola is thrilled to have her mother on hand for her wedding day, and in an unexpected move, Lola asks Celeste to be part of the wedding in a special way.

The wedding shapes up to be beautiful even though Theo (Tyler Johnson) sends Kyle a menacing text before he says his vows, according to The Inquisitr. Even Summer (Hunter King) shows up and is supportive of the couple. After all, part of Summer’s live ended up saving Lola’s life. She does not bring Theo with her, which must be a massive relief to both Kyle and Lola. Instead, Summer has Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) as her plus one, and for once, Phyllis is there and supportive of her daughter, which may go a long way toward healing their rocky relationship.

Everything is almost perfect. However, Celestes notices somebody lurking in the shadows. It turns out that Kyle and Lola have a wedding crasher. Lola’s dad Adrian shows up uninvited. In fact, Lola specifically did not invite her dad, so his presence is a significant worry for Celeste. At one point, Lola even threatened to cancel her wedding if Adrian insisted on coming and being involved, so this is one wedding crasher who could end up wreaking havoc on all of Kyle’s carefully laid wedding plans. Celest must work double-time to ensure that Adrian unexpectedly showing up does not bring the wedding to a halt.