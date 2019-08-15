Alleged Co-Conspirator Of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Spotted In California Days After His Death

Many people who have been following the salacious case of Jeffrey Epstein over the past couple of months have wondered where his ex-girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, is. While the British socialite used to be seen frequently by Epstein’s side during his heyday, she has rarely been seen at all in recent years. After quite a bit of speculation over her current whereabouts, it seems she was spotted in an extraordinarily normal and unexpected place.

According to the New York Post, Maxwell, 57, was photographed at an In-N-Out Burger location on Monday while in Los Angeles, California. She was spotted by a regular customer of the burger joint who approached her and then took a photograph.

Maxwell was sitting outdoors at the Universal City location when this customer saw her and asked if she was who he thought she was. The British socialite apparently confirmed that she was and then noted that she figured this would be the last time she would be eating there.

She was apparently eating alone and was “perfectly friendly, very lovely” when she was approached. She seemingly didn’t try to avoid being photographed. Maxwell was dressed casually and was reading a book when she was approached.

The outlet notes that Maxwell hasn’t been photographed in public since 2016. She seemingly hadn’t been spotted in public at all in months, and there had been rumors swirling about where she might be living.

Jeffrey Epstein's gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell spotted at In-N-Out Burger in first photos since his death https://t.co/ZeGqWbvFKx pic.twitter.com/cmJC07v5qm — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2019

Just before this photo showing Maxwell in Los Angeles emerged, the buzz had been that she had been hiding out in New England. As CBS News details, it was believed that she had been living in a beach town called Manchester-by-the-Sea at the mansion owned by tech CEO Scott Borgerson.

There had been talk that Borgerson and Maxwell had been romantically involved, and he was recently spotted walking a dog that appeared to be hers. The two were also seemingly spotted running together in the mornings in recent weeks or months.

Now, a neighbor from that New England town has suggested that Maxwell left Borgerson’s mansion about a month ago. That hadn’t necessarily been confirmed, and The Daily Beast shares that friends of Maxwell’s had suggested that she had actually been spending time in France in recent days or weeks. There is a property in Paris owned by Epstein where she has previously stayed, and her sister, Christine, lives in France too.

Loading...

Jennifer Araoz, who claimed Jeffrey Epstein raped her when she was 15, files a lawsuit naming Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell as his enabler, as well as three unnamed employees and Epstein's estate. https://t.co/BGWKzqA5t8 — ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2019

Wherever Maxwell has been living for the past few months, or even years, it seems she had been quite successful in flying under the radar. She is seemingly living an extremely reclusive life now that doesn’t resemble the prominent lifestyle she had embraced during her days by Epstein’s side.

It’s not clear at this point whether Ghislaine Maxwell has spoken with the police, or if she will face charges at some point. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, she is accused of having been closely involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking activities. Despite Epstein’s recent death, the investigations into his activities are said to be continuing and many suspect that this will lead to authorities wanting to take a close look into Maxwell’s activities.